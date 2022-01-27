Mouse-Con brings Disney to Bakersfield on Jan. 30

Irene Bedard, who was the speaking voice for Pocahontas in the animated film, will be a special guest as the Bakersfield Mouse-Con. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Who’s the leader of the club that’s made for you and me – B-A-K-E-R-S-F-I-E-L-D.

That will be the case on Sunday as the second annual Mouse-Con is scheduled to take place at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 P St. The Disneyana fan convention will run from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. Admission for those 12 and up is $10. There is no word on the cost of parking.

The event will feature vendors, special guests and events all with a Disney spin. All of the activities will take place in Building 3 – the Arts Building. Exhibitors and dealers will be selling items tied to Disneyland, Disneyana and Disney Toys plus Disney art and limited editions, movie posters, figurines and pins. All exhibitors will have a minimum of 50% items considered to be classic Disney/Disneyland/Disneyana.

There is a long list of special guests. Those scheduled to appear include: actor Irene Bedard; voice actor Blayne Weaver; actor John Morris; illustrator Willie Ito; puppeteer Terri Hardin; writer Jymn Magon; illustrator Bob Singer; actor Isaac C. Singleton Jr.; actor Mary Gibbs; voice actor Daniel Ross; author Kimberley Bouchard; designer Len Smith; theme park expert Jerry Cornell; and author Joshua Shaffer.

Bedard holds a special place in Disney animation as she provided the speaking voice for the title character in the 1995 film “Pocahontas.” The Disney Studios had started to look for more diversity in its characters and Bernard’s casting fit perfectly as she is a Native American who has played many American Indian characters in a variety of television shows and films. She not only gave voice to the first Native American Disney Princess but she was the physical model for the character.

She reprised the role for the direct-to-video sequel “Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World.” And, she got to speak for Pocahontas again in 2018 in the animated feature film “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

Bedard appeared in a different version of the Pocahontas story in Terence Malick’s 2005 film “The New World,” where she portrayed Pocahontas’s mother, Nonoma Winanuske Matatiske.

Here is the schedule for Sunday on the Stromboli Stage. Events are subject to change

“A Positively Disney Cookbook” 10:30 a.m.: A look at what it takes to write a Disney Cookbook with recipes from Disney Celebrities.

“Heroes of Extinction” 11:30 a.m.: Guests Jerry Cornell, Mary Gibbs, Joshua Shaffer, C Andrew Nelson and Issak Singleton talk about their newest project.

“Terri Hardin: A Puppeteers Life” 12:30 p.m.: Puppeteer and Imagineer Terri Hardin talks about her days with Disney, Sid & Marty Kroft, Jim Henson, Ghostbusters and more.

“Creating Disney TV Adventures: with Jymn Magon” 1:30 p.m.:

Jymn Magon is one of the original creators of “Disney Adventure TV” in 1984 and writer of “The Goofy Movie.”

“A Talk with a Real Disney Princess – Pocahontas – Irene Bedard” 2:30 p.m.: She will discuss her life and a career that made animation history.

“Golden Age of Animation” 3:30 p.m.: Guests Willie Ito and Bob Singer talk about working in the animation worlds of Disney and Hanna-Barbera.

“The 2nd Annual Mouse-Con Costume Contest” 4:30 pm.: Those attending the convention in costumes can vie for prizes.

For more information go to https://mouse-con.com/bakohome.shtml or call (661) 829-2962.