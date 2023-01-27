Mouse-Con Bakersfield will be held Jan. 28 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. (Photo courtesy of Mouse-Con)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is time to dust off your ears as the third annual Mouse-Con Bakersfield is scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

The event features the chance to meet celebrity guests, pick up items from numerous vendors, attend panel discussions and participate in a Disney costume/cosplay contest.

The one-day event – to be held in Building 3 – will run from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and children 12 and under enter free. There is a $5 charge for parking.

Topping the guest list are two television veterans – Barry Bostwick and John O’Hurley. Both men have appeared on numerous TV shows dating back to the early ‘70s.

Bostwick is best known for playing Mayor Randall Winston in the comedy “Spin City.” His other long list of TV credits include “Charlie’s Angels,” “Hawaii 5-0,” “George Washington,” “Grace Under Fire” and “Ugly Betty.” Bostwick’s big film credit is his portrayal of Brad in the original “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

The appearance in Bakersfield is one of only four or five conventions that Bostwick will attend in a year. This will be different from most of the conventions that Bostwick attends because the others tend to focus on “Rocky Horror.”

“What fascinated me most about this Mouse-Con was the fact I don’t think I have ever done a con that was so G-rated,” Bostwick says. “When I was asked to do this, I had to go to see what I had done for Disney over the years.”

He didn’t have to look far as Bostwick has numerous connections to Disney including being the voice of Grandpa Clyde Flynn on “Phineas and Ferb” plus appearing in “Hannah Montana: The Movie” and on the Disney+ series “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. He was also the voice of Thunderbolt in “101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure.”

Bostwick jokes that if fans don’t come by to get his autograph he is going to be left with a stack of DVDs featuring his Disney days.

O’Hurley’s television credits are equally as impressive. Along with playing J. Peterman on “Seinfeld,” O’Hurley was one of the hosts of the game show “Family Feud” and has been the voice of the annual telecast of “The National Dog Show” for years.

Just like Bostwick, O’Hurley is very selective when it comes to which conventions he will attend.

“I looked at this one and thought it would be fun to do for a day,” O’Hurley says. “The reason I do the ones I do is because I truly enjoy them. When you have a career that spans 40 years and all of it has been in front of the camera, you never get to meet the people who are on the other side of that camera.

“It’s nice to see the faces and personalities of the people out there that enjoy the work that you do.”

Also like Bostwick, O’Hurley has a long list of credits that include Disney projects. A few of those include “The Lion Guard,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “K.C. Undercover,” “Gravity Falls,” “Pair of Kings” and “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

O’Hurley has found that fans often want to talk about “Seinfeld,” game shows and their dogs.

“I have had such an eclectic career, to say the least, and I like that because you have to keep a lot of plates spinning at once,” O’Hurley says. “But I enjoy the conversations no matter where they go.”

The convention also will bring together members of “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.” The series aired on the Disney Channel from 1989-1994 and is remembered for launching the careers of such members as Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera.

Members of the “Mouse Club” attending the local convention include David Kater, Marc Warden, Deedee Magno Hall, Chasen Hampton, Jennifer McGill and Mylin Brooks-Stoddard.

Other guests scheduled to attend include

Michael McGreevy: He appeared in the 1960s and early 1970s in numerous episodes of Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color and in Disney’s Dexter Riley film series: “The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes,” “Now You See Him, Now You Don’t” and “The Strongest Man in the World.”

David Frankham: Along with being the voice of Sergeant Tibbs in “101 Dalmatians,” the British actor’s credits range from “Return of the Fly” to “Star Trek.”

Mimi Gibson: She provided the voice for Lucky in “101 Dalmatians” along with starring in the feature film “Houseboat.”

Margaret Kerry: The Illinois native appeared in such TV shows as “The Andy Griffith Show” and “The Lone Ranger.” She also was the model for the movements for Timker Bell in the feature film “Peter Pan.”

David Moscow: Along with playing the young Josh Baskin in “Bog,” Moscow has appeared in “Newsies,” “Honey” and “Seinfeld.”

Got to https://mouse-con.com/bakohome.shtml for additional information.