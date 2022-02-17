Morena Baccarin concerned with all parts of ‘Endgame’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There was a lot that went into Morena Baccarin getting ready to play the central antagonist in the new Monday night NBC offering “The Endgame.” She wanted to make sure that her character of Elena Federova not only looked the part but also sounded right.

Baccarin worked hard to find the right accent for the larger-than-life international arms dealer and criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose.

“The accent, I think, is the biggest part that I’ve had to embrace about this character and work very hard on,” Baccarin says. “It’s not an accent I’ve done before and it’s been a lot of fun to create this part.”

The decision for Baccarin’s character to speak with an accent was a way to give the NBC production an international feel. But, there is also a very personal side to the story as Baccarin’s character butts heads with Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathé), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

Baccarin has always enjoyed playing characters that were a little extreme. Her credits are proof of that with productions such as “Deadpool” and “V” on her resume. The one thing she has always tried to do is make sure there is a thread of reality to the role.

“This character is definitely not a caricature but larger than life, and she has the high, high stakes that really attracted me to it,” Baccarin says. “There was a lot of humor. The story was really fun and sort of a page turner when I went over the script.

“And I love the idea of a show about two women that is not about it being about two women. That is a show that is centered around these people that happen to be women and that are only opposite sides of good and bad but really ultimately are after the same thing.”

Bathé plays the other woman in this high-stakes formula. She comes to the role with work that ranges from “This Is Us” to “All Rise.”

The challenge for her was how to make Turner come across as a very textured character despite the show only focusing on a very few days of her life.

“I think that it’s very much tunnel vision for Val in this area of her life. It’s like if you dropped into the worst five days of someone’s life, you would think that that five days was it, and you wouldn’t know that they like cheeseburgers,” Bathé says. “So we don’t know because we are really focused on these really, really, really tough few days of her life.

“If we had seen her a week prior or maybe a week after, we’d know that maybe she likes roller-skating. I don’t know. But, right now, she’s got to get her girl and, in the process, unravel an international government conspiracy. So that’s pretty much what she’s about right now.”

Both actors worked so deliberately on their roles because they wanted to create a mystery in terms of who these people really are. It appears at the start that Baccarin’s character is a super villain but that image begins to morph as more is revealed.

Executive producer Nick Wooten stresses that the way the show has been put together the arc will have things looking very clear as to who is good and who is bad. That black-and-white view of their world slowly turns gray.

Wooten adds, “I think the thing that we are really exploring more than the Robin Hood aspect, which is certainly part of it, is the idea of corruption in plain sight. I think that we see some institutions as being ivory tower, kind of unbreakable.

“But then, when you look a little closer, there are flaws. And there’s flaws in every system.”

The complicated nature of the story and the characters was a big draw for Baccarin. She embraced getting to dig deep into the motivations for the way Federova acts and reacts. She talked with Wooten before the filming of each episode to make sure she was building the character correctly.

Baccarin also wanted to make sure that it was obvious how much she enjoyed playing the role.

“I have to have fun. If this character – and me as an actor – if I stop having fun playing this part, then we lose the audience. It is very much a delicious part of being the audience to a show like this,” Baccarin says. “However, it also has to be grounded in reality and not get too broad and too crazy.”

The Endgame” debuts 10 p.m. Feb. 21 on NBC. Along with Baccarin and Bathé the cast of “The Endgame” includes Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean and Mark Damon Espinoza.