‘Moonbase 8’ is a reflection of our quarantine world

(KGET) — The new Showtime series, “Moonbase 8,” is more than just a comedy about three astronauts going through a training exercise to see if living on the moon is possible. It’s a comedy that serves as a very clear metaphor for our world during the time of COVID-19.

“Moonbase 8” is set in the isolated desert of Winslow, AZ where NASA has erected a Moon Base Simulator. Astronauts Skip (Fred Armisen), Rook (Tom Heidecker) and their leader Cap (John C. Reilly) are looking to qualify for their first lunar mission. If they can deal with the isolated life on Earth then the moon will be a breeze.

The comedy series will premiere at 11 p.m. on Nov. 8 and continue airing new episodes weekly.

It wouldn’t be a comedy if weird things didn’t happen (and one of the strangest happens in the first episode). The astronauts must deal with everything from a water shortage to being homesick.

That’s where “Moonbase 8” will resonate with those who have been staying at home during the quarantine. All you have to do is switch water shortage with a lack of toilet paper and this show could be unfolding in most homes. The astronauts are working vigorously to complete their training the same way most families have been working to find a sane way to deal with being isolated.

The astronauts – like so many people across the country – are facing questions about their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they’re cut out for this life. Their struggles are a mirror on the world.

A head-on examination of such issues would only add to the depression and anxiety being felt by so many. Wrapping this story in the comedy format provides a cushion. It’s easier to face your own doubts and fears when you see others doing it with humor.

The humor of “Moonbase 8” is as dry as the Arizona setting. Armisen brings the same under-playing approach to the series that he used to make “Portlandia” so much fun. His comedy is like a dry wine as it is best when consumed slowly.

While Reilly can be outlandish when he wants – as in “Stepbrothers” – he also is at his best when he is playing the comedy on a more subtle level. His approach to the isolated world is a slow burn and that is very reflective of a more realistic world than if he was going for more slapstick laughs.

Heidecker (“Tim and Eric Awesome Show”) is the necessary leg on this tripod of comedy. He brings the most normal character to the mix and that creates an opening for viewers to connect with him and the series. Without him the series would be funny but not as interesting.

“Moonbase 8” was created, written and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Emmy nominee Jonathan Krisel (“Baskets”), who also serves as series director. Their investment in the series shows through the use of comedy to tell a story that is going to feel very familiar to those who have been at home for so many months.

There are comedies that go for bigger laughs and those that dig deeper for smarter humor. But, “Moonbase 8” finds a low comedy orbit that earns points for being such a metaphor for the times in which we live.

If you don’t subscribe to Showtime, you can still watch “Moonbase 8.” The premium cable channel will release the premiere episode of the new comedy series for free online sampling. It will be available on streaming platforms and on demand beginning at midnight on Nov. 8.

At the same time, all episodes of the series will be release for on-demand streaming or download on the Showtime and Showtime Anytime apps.

Grade: “Moonbase 8” B-