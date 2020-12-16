‘Monster Hunter’ heavy on action, light on plot

(KGET) — “Monster Hunter” is the typical feature film based on a popular video game. It explodes with some stunning visual effects and the kind of action that feed the addictions of gamers. But, the script is as thin as the air at the top of Mt. Everest.

It seems that behind our world is another world filled with dangerous and powerful monsters. A mystical sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a place of certain death.

Artemis encounters – and then makes friends with – a mysterious local she names Hunter (Tony Jaa). It’s a good friendship because he knows how to deal with all the creatures who go chomp in the night.

She soon learns Hunter is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Everyone must work together to save both worlds.

All of this takes place with the same kind of predictability that comes after playing a video game repeatedly. There’s really no surprise to when there are supposed to be surprises. The film just methodically plods through the layers of killing to accomplish a series of goals.

Director/writer Paul W.S. Anderson can’t claim he didn’t anticipate the film turning out to be such an uninspired adventure. Almost every film he’s made is either based on a video game – “Mortal Kombat,” “Resident Evil,” “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” – or should have been a video game – “Alien vs. Predator,” “Death Race.” He’s found a very comfortable format and sticks with it without any signs of inspiration.

Anderson doesn’t even move too far away from casting selecting “Resident Evil” star Milla Jovovich as his star. She has been able to perfect the video game character style of acting that requires no emotion and little dialogue.

Her minimalist acting style fits perfectly here because the entire script could not have been any longer than a few lines long. Most video games feature cut scenes where there is dialogue to explain what is happening that are more complicated that the writing in “Minster Hunter.”

The scene where Artemis meets Admiral is one of the many that screams for more information. They meet in the weird world but Admiral can speak perfect English. All that is said in terms of explanation is that she’s not the first visitor to the world and Admiral studied the language.

Who were these other people? Were they the people with the real script who got eaten by a monster? Did they stay or walk out (hint, hint)?

The rest of the cast members are like the other players in a video game. They are two-dimensional images only there to provide some angst or encouragement for the main player. Their roles fall completely into the meaningless category.

Anderson does turn his back on one major element that makes for a successful video game – the end to play should lead to a proper conclusion. “Monster Hunter” is designed to stop long before there is a conclusion as a way of setting up more movies in the franchise.

Whether that happens is up to moviegoers. To some, saying the film is heavy with action but is thin in script will sound like a complaint to some while others will see it as high praise. It all comes down to what you want in a movie.

If the bottom line is watching overly choreographed fights accented by big explosions is all you need, then “Monster Hunter” fills that bill. If you want more, stay home and play video games.

Movie review

Monster Hunter

1 1/2 stars

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman, Tony Jaa.

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Rated: PG-13 for violence

Running time: 103 minutes.

PLEASE NOTE: Movie theaters in your area may be closed. If they are, this film will open when local movie theaters reopen their doors.