Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu face ‘Dance Reunion’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu sang and danced their way to notoriety 15 years ago as stars of “High School Musical.” They would work together in two sequels but after that their professional lives went in different directions.

Those diverse paths have crossed again as Coleman and Bleu star in the Lifetime holiday movie “A Christmas Dance Reunion” scheduled to debut at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 on the cable network.

Coleman plays successful attorney Lucy Mortimer who joins her mother, Virginia (Kim Roberts), on a trip to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season. Mortimer is potentially reunited with the owner’s nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Bleu), for a dance contest that could save the struggling resort.

Mortimer must decide if she’s willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance.

Bleu calls working on the movie with Coleman an opportunity to live out many dreams. One of those dreams was to work with Coleman again because he thinks of her as family.

“We get to reunite in this film. We haven’t been on screen together in 13 years. And when I tell you every single moment on set was just comfort,” Bleu says. “And there are a lot of moments in the film that when I watched it, looking at just how easy the romance comes and how easy the connection came, that was real.”

“It truly is such a beautiful, wonderful thing to work with a person that you love from the bottom of your heart.”

Coleman was equally excited to work with Bleu but the film took her to a much deeper place than their time on the “High School Musical” films. Working on “A Christmas Dance Reunion” made her reflect on how important dance has been to her all her life. She started dancing when she was in the fourth grade while Blue started dancing when he was 3 years old.

It may seem like Bleu and Coleman started their acting careers with “High School Musical” but both began acting years before that production. Coleman and Bleu both had a decade of acting on their resume before working on “High School Musical.” Her work included appearances on “Boston Public” and “Veronica Mars” while his acting jobs included the films “Galaxy Quest” and “Mystery Men.”

Their shared love of dance was another reason Coleman and Bleu jumped at the chance to be in a holiday film that revolves around dance.

Bleu says, “Dance was just always my form of expression. And to this day, it’s just the one thing that just comes naturally, just comes easy. My body just expresses it through dance.

“Both of the characters are just so rooted in realism. They both found this joy and this love of dance at an early age.”

The hearts of both actors were willing to jump into a film with lots of dance. What was more difficult was getting their bodies to go along with the idea.

Coleman laughs and points out that she had just turned 40 when filming started on “A Christmas Dance Reunion.” And, production started after everyone had been staying at home because of the pandemic.

“To be honest, learning the dances was challenging. Spending two weeks in quarantine and then going from basically zero to hero and having not worked pretty much all year long, having definitely not danced or been in a studio at all,” Coleman says. “I was like my knees are not capable of doing this which is actually really hilarious because that is something that Lucy talks about as her character.

“But it’s very real for me. I can’t just jump in like that. But at the end of the day, I guess I always knew that this was supposed to be fun and it was supposed to bring joy.”

Adding to the physical demands was that the majority of the dance numbers in the film were shot over a two-day period. Bleu calls it an “insane amount of hard work.”

And the hard work kept expanding. A tap dance number for Bleu was added just days before filming started. It was a lot of late pressure for Bleu but he is proud of how pivotal the dance number is to the film because it shows how much love his character has for dancing.

The chance to work together and to dance would have been enough to make both Bleu and Coleman proud and happy to be part of “A Christmas Dance Reunion.” The topper was that the film features so much diversity.

Coleman says, “What is so special and beautiful about ‘A Christmas Dance Reunion’ is that you just have this family. You’ve got these people and they just are different shades of Black and it’s not just one note or one tone

“What’s so beautiful is to see these lead actors, Black actors, and that has nothing to do with the driving force of the storyline. The storyline is a romance story. It has nothing to do with the fact that we’re Black. And yet, you get to see all of this diversity and all of this representation in there.”