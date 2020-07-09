‘Money,’ ‘Trolls’ top list of new DVD, Blu-ray offerings

(KGET) — This week’s new releases include productions for young and old.

“Blood and Money” Grade 3 stars: A grizzled Tom Berenger plays a retired veteran who splits his time hunting in the Allagash backcountry of Maine and dealing with emotional demons. His life becomes even more complicated when he discovers a dead woman with a duffle bag full of money. This forces him into a battle for his life.

Director John Barr sets a very methodical pace in his film that makes the first moments very slow. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the pacing is perfect as it not only reflects the emotional and physically tired nature of Berenger’s character but helps get across the winter setting where everything seems so cold and dead.

Barr also doesn’t turn this into one of those cheesy action movies where a beaten now character turns into a super human to save the day. He makes Berenger’s character feel very real and that gives the film a strong base.

“Trolls World Tour” Grade 3 stars: Trolls Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are back and have learned there are six different Trolls tribes where each is devoted to genres of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. The harmony is disrupted when Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) and her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne) want to replace all of the musical formats with a hard rock beat. It is up to Poppy and Branch to save the Troll worlds note by note.

Overall, “Trolls World Tour” comes up short of the original 2016 animated offering that pulled in approximately $350 million. It’s not just that generally sequels fail to live up to the original, but the movie has lost the flashy sense of discovery that was in the first film.

And, while the music is good, it does not have a memorable tune like Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” that was a wonderful surprise in “Trolls.”

The new release comes with a “Dance Party Mode.” As Queen Poppy makes her way across the lands, there is an on-screen experience that encourages the viewer to sing and dance along as they customize their own musical journey.

Also available on DVD and Blu-ray as of July 7

“Balloon”: Family plans to make a homemade balloon to escape East Germany.

“Hands of God”: Iraqi National Boxing team endures thirteen years of war while staying focused on becoming Olympic champions.

“Hope Gap”: Woman (Annette Bening) must deal with her husband (Bill Nighy) leaving her for another woman after three decades of marriage.

Slay the Dragon: Story of how one of the worst manipulations in American politics spurred today’s deep polarization.

“The Lost Husband”: Widow (Leslie Bibb) must adjust to a very different lifestyle after her husband dies.

“Gamemaster”: Film shines a light on independent tabletop board game creators and the journey of publishing a board game.

“Sorry We Missed You”: Family’s attempts to bounce back from financial problems creates emotional stress.

“Secret Weapon”: Special team is sent into the heart of Nazi Germany to rescue a weapon left behind during a retreat.

“Belzebuth”: Special Agent Emanuel Ritter leads a police investigation into a series of shocking deaths.

“Proximity”: Scientist tries to prove he was abducted by aliens.

Available through digital platforms

“Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo”: Documentary looks at the extraordinary life journey of Hollywood’s most unlikely hero —Danny Trejo.

“Sometimes Always Never”: Taylor (Bill Nighy) tries to solve the mystery of his missing son.