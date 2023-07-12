Good day Mr. Cruise. Your mission, should you decide to accept it, is to make a film that features a smart but not overly complicated script and an endless stream of heart-stopping action sequences that is so good moviegoers will look past the fact they will be seeing only the first part of the movie.

Not only did Tom Cruise accept that mission but “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” is by far the best action movie of the year. You may need to see a chiropractor after seeing the film because of sitting on the edge of your seat for two hours and 43 minutes.

The film starts in typical “Mission: Impossible” fashion. Ethan Hunt (Cruise) is the only person who can save the planet from total destruction. Past missions have been challenging but this time Hunt is being hunted by every nation and thug who can load a gun.

What sets his mission in motion is an artificial intelligence that has gone rogue. The person who controls the pixeled entity will control the world through the information highway. The only way to stop the threat is to find the two parts of a key that will turn off the computer.

Action films have had to adapt to a changing world. There was a time when a rogue leader with a bomb could be a global cause for concern. It is now more terrifying to make the real villain of this film a threat to anyone who relies on the Internet. Terror is as close as the cell phone in everyone’s pocket.

What makes Hunt the ultimate target is that he is the only person who knows the key is too important for any one person to control. He wants to destroy it and the computer threat. Those who bask in power need him to find the key but then stop him from taking drastic actions.

The search for the two parts of the key takes Hunt from Abu Dhabi to Rome to Venice. Each exotic stop is filled with big action scenes that range from a shootout in the desert to a smashing chase through the streets of Rome.

This is the second film this summer to feature a chase scene in Rome. “Fast X” used the city for a sequence that featured a massive bomb rolling through the streets on its way to blow up the Vatican.

Both are high energy but where the “Fast X” scene played out more like a “Road Runner and Coyote” cartoon, the stunt work with “Mission: Impossible” is rooted in so much reality that it makes it more intense. Toss in that Cruise did his driving with only one hand and the “Fast X” effort looks very slow.

The action sequences in “Mission: Impossible” build from a standard gun battle to a massive train wreck. Director Christopher McQuarrie – a veteran of two previous “Mission: Impossible” films – gets extra points for shying away from computer generated scenes. The stunts are very real.

Where the “Mission: Impossible” franchise has risen above the standard summer popcorn movie is with its cast. Cruise continues to play Hunt as a man with a moral compass super glued to the right direction while still dealing with enough emotional baggage to fill the train where he fights for his life.

It is more than just Cruise that makes the film work. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson make up the members of his IMF team. As was the case with the original series, each of their characters brings a special skill needed to accomplish the mission.

The cast members provide their own special talents to make the performances better than just the cardboard cutouts that populate many action movies. Rhames, Pegg and Ferguson play their roles with depth and that makes the scenes with Cruise more textured.

One superb addition to the cast is Hayley Atwell as Grace, a master thief who gets involved in the hunt for the two parts of the key. Her past work in “Agent Carter” sets a tone for Atwell that her character can handle any spy business thrown at her.

The most unsung hero of the film is the person in charge of keeping Cruise safe. His passion to do his own stunt work has to create nightmares for those trying to make sure the star of the franchise doesn’t die. There are numerous moments in this film where Cruise – and the franchise- could have come to a disastrous end.

That didn’t happen and the result is that “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One” starts at top speed and just keeps pressing to go harder, faster and more dangerous.

Splitting movies into several parts is an evil trend in Hollywood. It is generally just a way to milk more money out of moviegoers. When a film is this good, it doesn’t mean it is a weak effort to bleed the audience but a product good enough to see in separate pieces.

Movie review

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One

Grade: A

Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby.

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Rated: PG-13 for language, action, suggestive material

Running time: 163 minutes.