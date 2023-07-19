The Starz series “Minx” takes a look at life in the magazine world of the ’70s. (Photo courtesy of Starz)

The Starz series “Minx,” on the surface, looks like a typical workplace comedy set in the women’s erotic magazine world of the ‘70s. The deeper aspects of the show examine such serious topics as the changing roles for women, racism, sexism and being gay.

“Minx” centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the magazine for women. Season two – set to debut at midnight July 21 on Starz – has the entire crew dealing with Minx’s explosive success.

Elizabeth Perkins joins the cast for its second season playing a former industry titan who is moved to put retirement behind her for a multitude of reasons.

“I think she is very motivated by spite in a lot of things that she does,” Perkins says. “I think initially, she is fascinated by the Minx crew because there are a lot of naked guys running around. She’s at this point in her life where she is like ‘Hey, this seems fun.’”

The same logic can be used for why the 62-year-old Perkins continues to chase the acting career she started in 1984 with her Broadway debut. Two years later, her TV and film resume started with the feature film “About Last Night.”

Perkins joins a cast that has already had a season to bond. Becoming part of the team was a very easy process for Perkins.

“This group of people is so open, so giving and so excited to have a new character – someone who was completely different than everyone else – that they just welcomed me with open arms,” Perkins says. “It was very fluid and very fun.

“We are dealing with Los Angeles in the ‘70s and we are all wearing miniskirts. It’s just fun to create that. As a person who has lived in LA for 40 years, it was great to step back to a time when things were a little more innocent.”

Fellow co-star Idara Victor knows exactly what Perkins is talking about through playing Tina, the company secretary who is a driving force in the company’s success. She just doesn’t have the title to go along with the duties.

Because she was born decades after the ‘70s, “Minx” is giving the New York native a glimpse of what life would have been like for a woman of color in that time period. She saw a world where the way she acted and reacted would have been very different.

“There were so many moments with Tina where I would have acted differently, and I would have spoken up much sooner. I would have fought for myself in a different way,” Victor says. “I constantly had to remind myself that is because I am in 2023.

“This is a woman in the ‘70s and she is not living the same reality not just in terms of the time period but in terms of her own life.”

Victor discovered by playing Tina that women 50 years ago had to find a way to establish their own power in a much tighter structure than they face today. Even the way her character communicates is very different because of the way women and minorities were treated at the time.

Jessica Lowe’s character of Bambi will be going through her own revolution this season as she will spend the season trying to find a better place for her talents at the magazine. That means showing people that she is more than just a woman with “blond hair and no bra.”

In the case of Lennon Parham’s role, the series looks at the changing world of housewives.

“Shelly intended to be an educated college woman but had to leave college early to come back to take care of her sister,” Parham says. “She missed that sort of exploratory period and went right into being a caregiver.

“There just weren’t a lot of options for women at that time. It was a carved-out path.”

The series not only offers an insight into what women faced at that time but also examines what it was like to be gay in the ‘70s. Oscar Montoya’s Richie dealt with a lot of those issues in the first season and those elements are intensified in the second season.

What stands out most for Montoya is that the story points that his character faces in the ‘70s are not that different than what he is seeing unfold today. He comes at the role with the perspective of living in 2023 but seeing that a lot of the emotional turmoil his character is facing is not that different.

“There are so many themes that are still relevant today,” Montoya says. “It feels like we have taken 10 steps forward and 15 steps back. He feels unheard. That’s where we are today.

“Our voices are still not being heard.”