Catherina Haena Kim (left) and Milo Ventimiglia play two people from very different walks of life who fall in love. (Photo courtesy of ABC/Disney)

Milo Ventimiglia is playing a suave con-man who breaks the hearts of women and the faces of men in the new ABC series “The Company You Keep.” The “This Is Us” actor could have looked to performers in works from the feature film “The Sting” to the TV series “It Takes a Thief” for inspiration to play the character.

He didn’t have to look at anyone else to know how to play the part.

“I was being myself,” Ventimiglia says.

He’s not joking or being arrogant. Ventimiglia has just gone through six seasons of “This Is Us” where he had to wear a fake mustache and sport the fashions of the ‘80s just to play an everyday guy.

“The Company You Keep” gave him the chance to play a character that didn’t need a lot of external trappings to exist.

“I was just kind of being myself, understanding who this guy is and what he needs to do and truly what his wants are inside, not outwardly, not among his family, not among anything, but what he really wants,” Ventimiglia says. “I think there’s an honesty to Charlie, even in his lie, even in his con, even in any of that.

“And for me, I couldn’t just put on a character anymore. I just had to exist and just be myself and look at my scene partner, listen to my writers, work with our production team, and just be. It’s been wonderful.”

The character Ventimiglia is enjoying so much is Charlie Nicoletti, a con-man who falls for undercover CIA officer Emma Hill (Catherine Haena Kim). They have a love connection but it is a career mismatch because while Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand.

“The Company You Keep” comes in the wake of Ventimiglia’s run on the critically acclaimed “This Is Us.” He didn’t allow the massive success of that series influence the selection of his next TV project.

“As an actor, I wasn’t so concerned with what my next project was. This was just one of those undeniables. The right pieces were assembled, and then other pieces were brought in to enrich and make it even more full,” Vertimiglia says. “And for me, it was a haircut and a shave and here I go, you know.

“It wasn’t so much as getting away from Jack. It was let me stretch into something new creatively.”

Ventimiglia might not have had time to think about what his next project should be as there was only a two week gap between filming the last scene of “This Is Us” and starting work on “The Company You Keep.” The short break was no problem for Ventimiglia because he was anxious to get back to work and be part of a project he really liked.

It helped that 90% of the production crew for “The Company You Keep” had worked on “This Is Us.” That meant there was a work shorthand in place that made the process easier.

Having a familiar crew has also been a big help with the romantic elements of the series. The con-man and agent definitely have a physical attraction that often has to be played out on screen.

Ventimiglia likes that along with the action the series takes plenty of time to examine what real intimacy looks like.

“Sure, there’s like kind of the physical and you’ve got two people that are just kind of thrown together and drawn together and pulled together like magnets,” Ventimiglia says. “But really what makes that stick is that emotional vulnerability, intellectual vulnerability. It’s the willingness to open that raw nerve and show it to somebody else and be like, ‘Hey, can I trust you?’

“And I think that’s definitely something we explore quite a bit within the parameters of who these two characters are.”

Kim, the actor with whom he is sharing those intimate moments, comes to series having appeared in the films in “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” and the TV shows “90210,” “Sullivan & Son,” “Mistresses,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Major Crimes” and “Good Trouble.”

Along with “This Is Us,” Ventimiglia appeared in “Gilmore Girls,” “Gotham,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Heroes.”

The cast of “The Company You Keep” also includes William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti, Tim Chiou as David Hill, Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill, James Saito as Joseph Hill, Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie Nicoletti, Felisha Terrell as Daphne Finch and Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti.

“The Company You Keep” is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series “My Fellow Citizens.” It debuts at 10 p.m. Feb. 19 on ABC. New episodes will be available through on demand and via the streaming service Hulu the day following their premieres.