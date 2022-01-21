Military, horror film among new entertainment options

Mickey Rourke plays a familiar character in the film “Warhunt.” (Photo courtesy of Saban Films)

A new film release shows how one actor can make or break a movie.

“Warhunt” Grade 2 stars: A United States military cargo plane crashes behind enemy lines in the middle of the German Black Forest in 1945. The job of securing the secrets on the airplane falls to Major Johnson (Mickey Rourke), a ruthless leader of men.

He sends his bravest soldiers – led by Sergeant Brewer (Robert Knepper) – on a rescue mission to retrieve the top-secret material the plane was carrying. Joining the team is Walsh (Jackson Rathbone), a soldier who is a man of mysteries.

The soldiers soon discover hanged Nazi soldiers and other dead bodies bearing ancient, magical symbols. What started out as a military mission soon becomes a battle against supernatural forces.

The combination of elements of a war movie with horror works because both are driven by violence. In this case, the fight is against both a human and supernatural enemy.

Rathbone does a good job providing the thread that stitches the two genres together. The problem is that the seam is continuously being pulled apart by Rourke. He has fallen into a pattern of just playing snarling characters in movies and that performance has gotten old and tired. Rourke comes close to killing the film because his work is so laughable.

There is still enough tension from the war and horror elements to make the movie work. “Warhunt” opens in theaters and will be available through digital platforms starting Jan. 21.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Jan. 18

“The Addams Family 2”: The creepy and kooky family go on a road trip.

“Last Night in Soho”: Young woman’s passion for the ‘60s leads to a dangerous situation.

“Annie Live!”: The production for NBC features Celina Smith in the title role.

“The Jack in the Box: Awakening”: Terminally ill heiress gets a mysterious gothic box containing a captured demon – Jack.

“Animal Kingdom: Season 5”: The Cody boys are struggling to keep their fragile alliance from falling apart.

“A Walk in Her Shoes”: Personal trainer and author Metra Lundy retraces the steps of the American heroine, Harriet Tubman, from Maryland to Canada in a quest to overcome one of the biggest obstacles of her life.

“Riverdale: Season 5”: Archie and the gang begin to think about their futures as graduation day nears.

“Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”: Brian Wilson talks about his career with Rolling Stone editor and longtime friend, Jason Fine.

“Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy”: This is a tale of an unexpected love triangle, a failed seduction and a chance encounter with the past.

“Little Girl”: Sébastien Lifshitz’s documentary poetically explores the emotional challenges, everyday feats, and small moments in the life of a young girl dealing with gender identity.

“NATURE: Born in the Rockies”: Documentary looks at the lives of young animals born in the Rocky Mountains.

Available on digital platforms

“The Contrast”: This is a contemporary adaptation of the first professionally produced play in America, in 1787, Royall Tyler’s “The Contrast.”

“Roommate Wanted”: Two young college students quickly learn they have made a mistake with picking their new roommate.

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City”: Group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind what has caused a great evil to make it through the night. Look for it on DVD and Blu-ray Feb. 8.