BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mike Tyson became one of the most famous men on the planet when he became the youngest heavyweight boxing champion of the world. That fame turned to infamy six years later when Tyson went to prison as a convicted rapist. The new Hulu series, “Mike,” takes a look at Tyson’s life from childhood traumas to his celebrity status.

The production that launches on the streaming service Aug. 25 is based on extensive research that includes interviews and footage of real-life events. “Mike” does not include any participation by Tyson who expressed concerns when the series was announced. The team behind “Mike” could not interview Tyson because the rights to his life story are owned by another company.

Executive producer Steve Rogers says, “I would hope that if he watches it that he would change his opinion. For me, as a writer, a storyteller, I don’t really like to be reliant on just one source. I really like to do the research and get all these different opinions and then put a story around all of that.

“I don’t really like to be beholden to just one person. I think you get a better story out there.”

This is not the first time Rogers and his team has examined the life of a famous sports figure. They were also behind the feature film “I, Tonya,” that featured Margot Robbie playing disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding.

“Mike” is designed as an eight-episode limited series to cast a spotlight on the incredible highs and lows in Tyson’s life. His story will be used as a reflection of class and race in America, fame, power of media, misogyny, wealth divide and the promise of the American Dream.

Rogers has always seen Tyson’s story as a cautionary tale about the American Dream and its underbelly. Because his story is so well known, Rogers also sees it as being a very universal story.

“When I was first doing the research, the very, very first video that I looked at on YouTube, Mike Tyson was talking about his face tattoo,” Rogers says. “I remembered it as sort of the punchline that comics on the late-night talk shows would use and people were laughing at it.

“But in this interview, Mike Tyson was saying the reason that he got the face tattoo was because Mike Tyson hated Mike Tyson so much that he didn’t wanna see his face when he looked in the mirror. And I was just floored by that. And I was so surprised by that. And it really made me want to go behind the sound bites and show not just what happened but ask why.”

The key to the production was finding the right actor who could play the larger-than-life Tyson while also getting across the critical issues. Trevante Rhodes did not spend a lot of time preparing to play Tyson as his process is to find the spirit of the character.

His approach worked as his audition tape was one of the best executive producer Karin Gist had ever seen. She found his readings of the initial monologue to be transformative.

Rogers was convinced Rhodes was the right actor for the job even before the audition. He knew he needed someone who could handle all of the highs and lows that cover almost two decades.

Rhodes brings both a sports and acting background to his portrayal of Tyson. Before he became an actor with credits that include “Moonlight” and “The Predator,” the Louisiana native was a successful track and field sprinter.

Rhodes was not a big Tyson fan when he was growing up but has come to have a new appreciation of him since working on the series. He sees the production as using a look at one very specific man to cast a light on a much larger picture.

“As a Black man, there’s specific Black men who gift us with very beautiful understanding of the complexities of the Black experience, specifically the Black male experience,” Rhodes says. “It’s my time right now, cosmically. Not me as in Trevante, me as in this iteration of a Black man.”

That larger look was the plan from the start. Gist stresses that there was never any thought to just re-telling the story of Tyson but to find what social, emotional and spiritual layers could be pulled back.

“So, especially coming off of the last two years with this pandemic, we’re taking a closer look at some of the systems in America that were undeniably disproportionately affecting Black men and Black people,” Gist says. “Bringing a story, putting it back in the limelight, looking at it through all the different lenses and having those conversations, I think, is necessary.”

The cast of “Mike” also includes Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi, and B.J. Minor. Two new episodes of “Mike” will be available through the streaming service through Sept. 15.