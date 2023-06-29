A new collection of Disney animated shorts is being released. (Photo courtesy of Disney Studios)

This week’s new entertainment options include classic animation and a reminder of how far a career can fall.

“Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2” Grade A: Any serious collector of works by Walt Disney Animation Studios should own this collection of ten classic animated short films. This is the first time they have been included in one set.

Included in the new release are the shorts “The Band Concert,” “Pluto’s Sweater,” “Mickey’s Trailer,” “Pluto and the Gopher,” “Mr. Duck Steps Out,” “Lonesome Ghosts,” “Boat Builders,” “Tugboat Mickey,” “Winter Storage” and “Pluto’s Party.”

The highlight is “The Band Concert” where Maestro Mickey and his friends try to perform outdoors. It is all presented through beautiful hand-drawn animation.

The shorts are combined with new animated introductions featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Pluto. The Disney characters gather to watch a slideshow on some of their past adventures.

“Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2” is being released as part of the celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary.

“Confidential Informant” Grade D+: The most interesting part of this movie being released through digital platforms is that Mel Gibson has gone from being the rebellious cop he played in “Lethal Weapon” to being the man in charge who yells at the rebellious police officers under his command. The rest of the film is a rather standard tale of a pair of narcotics agents hunting for a cop killer during a crack epidemic.

Dominic Purcell continues his growling style of acting as Moran, the agent with a dark secret and a serious plan. He will need his partner (Nick Stahl) to help him make his plan work.

The film wastes the talents of Kate Bosworth as she has little to do as Moran’s wife. That is not a surprise as the film is very thin in plot and banks heavily on Purcell’s gruff performance and Gibson’s portrayal of the frustrated boss.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of June 27

“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World”: George Foreman’s career includes life in the ring and as a salesman.

“Evil Dead Rise”: The reunion of two estranged sisters is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons.

“R.A.D.A.R.: The Adventures of the Bionic Dog”: A robotic dog helps two youngsters look for treasure.

“Johnny & Clyde”: Johnny (Avan Jogia) and Clyde (Ajani Russell) are two serial killers madly in love and on an endless crime spree.

“The Tank”: The family finds their inherited home comes with a long-dormant creature that had terrorized the entire region for generations.

“Irreversible: Straight Cut”: The new cut of the shocking 2002 film will be released with 42 minutes of interviews from Gaspar Noé, Monica Bellucci, and Vincent Cassel.

Available through digital platforms

“Knights of the Zodiac”: A headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on July 11.

“Barbie Nation”: The documentary dives into the depths of Barbie’s dreamhouse, intimately exploring the peculiar ways in which people have embraced Barbie throughout history – and the doll’s own saucy rise from a German sex toy to the savior of Mattel.

“The Dogman Triangle”: The Texas Dogman Triangle has been the location for tales of upright-walking wolves.

“The Gates”: A serial killer sentenced to death by electric chair in London in the 1890s puts a curse on the prison he is in, and all of those in it.

“Sisu”: A lone miner turns into a one-man army.