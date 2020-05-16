Michael Smiley’s acting career is ‘Dead Still’

The first time Michael Smiley heard the premise for the series “Dead Still,” he found it to be both intriguing and weird. That’s because the series, the latest addition to Acorn TV, is a murder mystery that unfolds through some very serious dramatic and dark comedic moments.

In “Dead Still,” Smiley plays Brock Blennerhasset (the character’s name alone got the actor’s attention), a Dublin memorial photographer in the 1880s. He makes his living by taking portraits of the dead, with the help of his new assistant, Conall Molloy (Kerr Logan) and niece, Nancy (Eileen O’Higgins). Families have the photos made of the recently departed as a way to remember them.

When murder comes into the picture, Blennerhasset agrees to help a local detective (Aidan O’Hare) track down a killer who has incorporated photography into his killing ways. The deaths could end up ruining Blennerhasset’s reputation.

It wasn’t just the odd job or even the massive amount of equipment that a photographer had to use that drew Smiley to the project. The Northern Irish comedian and actor found the character to be so complicated that he wanted to play him.

“Here is this man who is anti-social to the point of being quite painful,” Smiley says. “He is so focused on his job that is his passion. There is a real artistic quality to him.

“He’s not necessarily sympathetic but he’s not unsympathetic either.”

To best be able to tackle the intriguing and weird role, Smiley dove into heavy research on the time period and the photography business at that time.

“I didn’t even know what a daguerreotype was,” Smiley says in a telephone interview from his London home. “I started really getting interested in this early days of photography and the idea of memorial photographs.”

He found the idea of dressing up a dead body and posing it with family members to be fascinating and hilarious.

The research Smiley did for “Dead Still” reflects the way he approaches every job as he finds great joy in looking for information that can help him get the most out of the role. He stresses that an actor must be interested in every role they play.

“One of the great things about being an actor is that you are taking somebody else’s story and trying to bring your take to it,” Smiley says. “And how you do that is by investigation and studying the character.”

He takes that background and understanding of the role to the set where it becomes very important especially when there is discussion as to how a scene should be played. Smiley wants to be able to give a well-supported argument to his idea of how to play the moment. The last thing he wants is to have no opinion and has to play the scene in a lesser way.

His other preparation starts with his facial hair. Before he begins working on a new project, he will let his hair and beard grow. Smiley learned a long time ago that it can be a problem if he shows up to work with a clean face and the director wants the character to have a beard. That eventually means spend hours in a makeup chair on a daily basis to add the beard.

All of this comes from Smiley’s long career with TV and film characters having worked in both mediums for more than 30 years. His credits include the films “Kill List,” “The Other Boleyn Girl,” “The Nun” and “The Lobster” while his TV work includes “Father Figure,” “The Aliens” and “Wire in the Blood.”

American audiences will have seen his work in “Luther,” “Doctor Who,” “Spaced” and for playing Cornelius Evazan in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” He was also in the Netflix series “Black Mirror” portraying Baxter in “White Bear.”

One of the biggest thrills for Smiley as an actor was when he was in the United States and found out that President Barrack Obama knew who he was because he was a big fan of “Luther.”

The cast of “Dead Still” also includes Jimmy Smallhorne, Mark Rendall, Peter Campion and Martin Donovan.

“Dead Still” premieres exclusively in the U.S. and Canada on Acorn TV on May 18 with two episodes. There will be one new episode on the streaming service each week through June 15.