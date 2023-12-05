Maestro Jose Hernandez has played in some of the biggest venues from Madison Square Garden to Beijing. But that hasn’t stopped him from returning to Bakersfield.

Mariachi Sol de México – Mariachi Ambassadors – will perform the Historic Fox Theatre. The annual Christmas holiday show “A Merry-Achi Christmas” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. The program showcases the ensemble’s musicianship, playing mariachi favorites as well as the most well-known and beloved Christmas music, such as Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.”

Hernandez stresses that smaller venues are just as important to the group as the massive arenas.

“There is an intimacy to our music, to Mariachi music,” Hernandez says. “Playing small venues is very important to us because we get to connect with the audience.”

Bakersfield has special meaning for Hernandez because as a kid his family would pass through the town on their way to Delano Earlimart. He loved visiting his cousin.

Hernandez, who is a seventh generation Mariachi performer, explains how his family has been performing Christmas music for generations.

“We are delighted to continue our holiday tradition bringing the most beloved Christmas and Latino music to our fans in Bakersfield,” says Maestro Hernández. “For over 20 years we continue bringing a fun, joyful show for families both young and old. Come one and all to spend an unforgettable evening.”

Finding a way to play traditional holiday music has not been easy. He worked extra hard to give “The Nutcracker Suite” a Mariachi sound. Hernandez was able to look at other orchestrations of holiday music to help adapt the tunes for the Mariachi band.

“We have always been known as a band who pushes the envelope when it comes to their musical lineup. I have this book on the score of the Nutcracker,” Hernandez says. “I started looking up four or five pieces from that beautiful ballet.

“I was going to put together the songs but it was very hard to incorporate the symphony down to just hors and drums.”

Hernandez is a master of mariachi music. He is a Grammy Award-winning, world-renowned musician, composer, and music educator. He is the founder of the world-famous Mariachi Sol de México and America’s first all-female professional mariachi ensemble Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles. He also directs the mariachi ensemble that plays at L.A. Rams football games.

His family hails from the town of Miraflores, Jalisco. Hernandez’s family has played music professionally since the 1700s when Mexico was New Spain. Arguably, the longest-surviving family that continues to play mariachi music. José’s daughter Crystal is following the family tradition, joining her father’s ensemble Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles.

The Mariachi Sol de México received their latest Latin Grammy nomination in 2022 for their latest album 40 Aniversario Embajadores del Mariachi (40th Anniversary Mariachi Ambassadors), a collection of classic rancheras from the ensemble’s 40-year artistic trajectory. José counts with 9 Latin Grammy Nominations, and the ensemble has 7. In addition, José’s symphonic arrangements and orchestrations have led his mariachi to share the stage with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the San Diego Symphony, the San Francisco Symphony, and the Jalisco Symphony. He recently traveled to The Czech Republic, where the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra debuted his composition “Rapsodia para un mariachi.

Mariachi Sol de México’s roster includes: Trumpets: José Hernández, founder/director, Moisés Ortiz, Carlos Toledo; Violins: Adrián Grijalva, Guadalupe González, Adrian Vaca, Patrick Molina, Nathan Fernandez, Fernando Moreno; Guitar: Alejandro Asencio; Vihuela: José “Pepe” Pérez; Guitarrón: Arnulfo Sanchez; Harp: Guillermo “Willie” Acuña.

The versatility of Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández led to amazing collaborations with legacy artists such as The Beach Boys, Willie Nelson, Selena, Linda Ronstadt, Juan Gabriel, Jose Feliciano, Vicente Fernández and a record-breaking tour with superstar Luis Miguel. The ensemble has also provided music for the soundtracks for such films as “Old Gringo,” “American Me,” “Rango,” “Glory Road,” “Sea Biscuit,” “Don Juan de Marco,” “Beverly Hills Chihuahua” and many more.

To order tickets for the show, call 661-324-1369.