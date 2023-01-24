Melissa Ponzio’s faith never wavered. She always knew that there would be a day when the series “Teen Wolf” would be revived and she would return to the role of the hard-working, single mom Melissa McCall. The last episode in the MTV series aired in 2017.

That day will come Jan. 26. That’s when “Teen Wolf: The Movie” is scheduled to debut on Paramount+. At the same time, the new series, “Wolf Pack,” will launch.

“I talked with some of my cast mates about how we would come back,” Ponzio says. “I think we always kept our motors running on these characters because they would come back.

“The fandom that we have kept our characters alive and well on social platforms. The fact we have been able to come back has been a dream come true for all of us.”

Ponzio’s time on “Teen Wolf” during its six seasons and 100 episodes made her a favorite TV mom around the globe with nearly one million Instagram followers. Now she will be able to build on those numbers with the new movie for the streaming service.

In “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night.

Only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

After Ponzio’s character discovered that her son is a werewolf, she began helping Scott’s pack investigate various supernatural villains threatening their town. As a nurse, Melissa used her medical knowledge to take care of injured supernatural allies at Beacon Hills Memorial.

The cast of “Teen Wolf” knew when they were filming season six that the show was scheduled to end. Ponzio describes having that knowledge as being “bittersweet.”

“We had all hoped that we would continue on and maybe continue for another season. But, decisions are made for a lot of reasons and I am glad I didn’t have that responsibility,” Ponzio says.

She was happy that the writers were able to wrap up a lot of the storylines for the major characters in the series finale while at the same time leaving enough threads dangling there could be future projects such as this movie.

Ponzio was greeted with some surprises in regards to her character when she went back to work. She is very cautious when talking about the new movie as to not give away any big secrets.

“I can say that I really enjoyed where she has been in the years that we have jumped in the show,” Ponzio says. “There was great personal growth for my character and I think that is wonderful. There are a lot of surprises for all of the characters.

“The writers have done a wonderful job of taking six seasons of relationships and melding them altogether for this movie.”

While Ponzio was keeping the faith for “Teen Wolf,” she kept busy acting. She landed a recurring role on “Chicago Fire,” as Donna Robbins, Chief Boden’s (Eamonn Walker) wife, a teacher and friend to Firehouse 51. She also worked on “The Walking Dead” playing the lone survivor of the Governor’s attack on their own army in the third season finale.

Other notable television appearances for the New York native include recurring roles in the HULU dramatic series, “The Girl From Plainville,” the BET+ comedy series, “First Wives Club,” Cinemax’s “Banshee” and Lifetime’s “Army Wives,” as well as guest appearances on “The Following,” ‘Touch,” “NCIS,” “Necessary Roughness,” “Franklin & Bash,” “Drop Dead Diva,” “CSI” and the “Vampire Diaries.”

At this point, there has only been the announcement of one “Teen Wolf” movie. It should come as no surprise that Ponzio would be glad to continue with the franchise is more are ordered.

“I would hope that we could come back together and find a story again,” Ponzio says.

Along with Ponzio, the cast of “Teen Wolf: The Movie” includes Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, JR Bourne, Orny Adams, Colton Haynes, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley, Seth Gilliam, Ian Bohen, Dylan Sprayberry, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, Nobi Nakaniski, and Tyler Hoechlin.

Following the “Teen Wolf” movie will be the launch of the series “Wolf Pack” based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. It follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills.