BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A big fishy tale is among the new releases this week on DVD and Blu-ray.

“Meg 2: The Trench” Grade D: The sequel again features a showdown between humans and the ancient megalodons. The creatures have been lying low – really low – in a trench at 25,000 feet below sea level. Once they decide to leave their depths, the film becomes an uninspired battle to kill the creatures.

This bloated shark tale starts with the efforts to stop eco-terrorism before shifting into a humanitarian story focused on exploring the ocean depths. Then it quickly becomes a battle on the ocean floor, a fight on a floating research tower with mercenaries, an examination of corporate greed and a final sequence where vacationers are treated like they were guests at “Jurassic Park.” Those are just the biggest pieces of a story that throws everything into the mix except for a shark flying through the air on a tornado.

“The Meg” wasn’t a great film but there was more of a sense that the cast was working from an actual script. “Meg 2: The Trench” ends up looking like a drinking game where everyone in the room got to toss an idea into a hat. Instead of picking one winner, they just used all the ideas.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Oct. 24

“The Boys: Season 3”: This superhero series continues to be an extremely outlandish look at those who are supposed to save lives.

“The Great: The Final Season”: This whimsical look at history focuses on the wild life of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning).

“Ride On”: Debt collectors attempt to seize the stunt horse of an aging stuntman Luo (Jackie Chan). His triumphant return to film can’t save the day.

“Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too!: The crime-solving dog and Superman’s pet team up in this animated adventure.

“My Sailor, My Love”: Widowed sailor falls for the woman hired to take care of him.

“Wolfpack: Season One”: A massive wildfire releases a supernatural creature while four young adults find themselves drawn together under a full moon.

“Disaster Action Pack”: Contains the films “The Wave,” “The Quake” and “The Burning Sea.”

“Beast From Haunted Cave”: The 1959 is being re-released in a newly restored 4K scan of 35mm archival materials.

“Dark Winds: Season 2”: Navajo tribal police chief and his two deputies try to solve a double murder. The TV series is set in the 1970s.

Available on digital platforms

“The Exorcist: Believer”: Two girls who return home after being missing display demonic characteristics.

“Spirited Away: Live on Stage”: The stage play adaptation features master puppetry, bright costuming, magical sets and enchanting musical numbers. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Nov. 14.

“The Hive”: Young couple with a failing marriage try to rekindle the fire by having a night out by themselves but the couple returns home to armed strangers.