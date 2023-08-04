Had “Meg 2: The Trench” gone into production during the current strikes by the writers’ and actors’ unions, there would have been no reason to shut the production down. There is nothing in this sequel to the 2018 film that even comes close to being a script and the acting is even less apparent.

“Meg 2” again features a showdown between humans and the ancient megalodons. The creatures have been lying low – really low – in a trench at 25,000 feet below sea level. Once they decide to leave their depths, the film becomes an uninspired battle to kill the creatures.

This bloated shark tale starts with the efforts to stop eco-terrorism before shifting into a humanitarian story focused on exploring the ocean depths. Then it quickly becomes a battle on the ocean floor, a fight on a floating research tower with mercenaries, an examination of corporate greed and a final sequence where vacationers are treated like they were guests at “Jurassic Park.” Those are just the biggest pieces of a story that throws everything into the mix except for a shark flying through the air on a tornado.

There are several ways to know when the writers – Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber and Dean Georgaris – aren’t even trying. Along with the jumble of story ideas, their dialogue ranges from the trite to the absurd.

It is as if they have never seen an action movie. If a character goes out of their way to tell the audience the huge glass window that they are standing in front of cannot be shattered by the giant sharks and then turns their back to the window, the very predictable event occurs.

The writing team sinks so low that when a person gets eaten by one giant creature, the line that follows is “see you later chum.” And that is one of the better lines of dialogue in what is supposed to be a script.

They even change the rules when it suits the scene. One moment, a diver’s head explodes because of the massive underwater pressure. Then, when a heroic gesture is needed, it is decided that if a person clears their sinuses, they can deal with the pressure.

Director Ben Wheatley doesn’t help as he never finds a steady tone for the film. There are moments when it takes a grand look at ecology but then quickly shifts into slapstick comedy. He uses a heavy hand to deal with corporate greed but doesn’t care that the same person who can put together a massive money-making scheme is not smart enough to stay away from a place where humans end up being snackables.

The title of this sequel has “Trench” in its name but the underwater world is shot so darkly that the film could have been called “Dark Alley,” “Moonwalk” or “Porch Light’s Out.” All the poor lighting does is make the battles muddled.

All of this gets carried along by Jason Staham – a man who has the emotional range of a mannequin – as the eco-terrorist fighter/super scuba diver/shark-killing hero. Even in scenes where his character should be showing some real emotion, Staham can only play the scene with a perturbed look.

He gets a little help from the supporting cast. Jing Wu brings energy and life to his performance as Jiuming Zhang. He would have made a much better central figure because Statham has a skill for dulling the performances of those around him.

Page Kennedy reprises his role as DJ and while he is more interesting this time than in the first film, his tendency to take a scene over the top often pushes the production into those unwanted moments of comedy.

Then there is Sergio Peris-Mencheta as the snarling Montes. His attempts at getting revenge are often nothing more than exercises in melodrama.

“The Meg” wasn’t a great film but there was more of a sense that the cast was working from an actual script. “Meg 2: The Trench” ends up looking like a drinking game where everyone in the room got to toss an idea into a hat. Instead of picking one winner, they just used all the ideas.

It misses on so many levels, another offering in the “Sharknado” franchise would have been more appealing.

Movie review

Meg 2: The Trench

Grade: D

Cast: Jason Statham, Jing Wu, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta.

Director: Ben Wheatley

Rated: PG-13, scary action, violence, language, bloody images

Running time: 116 minutes.