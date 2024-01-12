It has been 20 years since the Tina Fey-written “Mean Girls” became a box office hit. Audiences connected with the brutal look at high school cliques, the dangers of gossip and how rumors could ruin lives even before the Internet became such a weapon.

That story – based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman – has been trotted out again this time featuring some of the numbers from the award-winning Broadway musical from 2018 that was based on the film. There are some energetic song-and-dance numbers, but they are just window dressing for a story that is almost scene-for-scene pulled directly off the pages of the script from the original film.

New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) arrives after growing up in Africa where she was homeschooled. The decision has been made that she needs to learn some social skills, but no one counted on that education being shanghaied by an elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics.”

They are ruled by Regina George (Reneé Rapp) who is the vicious queen bee who has never met a student she couldn’t – or wouldn’t – insult. She gets help from her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

Cady’s invitation to join the Plastics at lunch looks like her way into the popular world. It ends up just being a way for Regina to embarrass her and take back the ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney) she dumped once she learns Cady has feelings for him.

Cady gets help from outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey). That support begins to fade as Cady begins to change. Both Cravalho and Spivey are so good that had the film focused more on them, it would have been a much better offering.

The story is generally the same as the one from two decades ago. The big difference is that many of the sharpest lines of dialogue have been blunted. This is a very different time and some of the topics no longer play for humor.

One of the ways the trio try to sabotage Regina is by feeding her energy bars that she believes will help her lose weight. Instead, they make her gain weight. Body shaming is such a serious topic that even Fey’s efforts to soft peddle the attempts at humor feel uncomfortable.

Phrases like “stop trying to make fetch happen” and “almost too gay to function” play very dated. Instead of just repeating what was done in the past musical and film, Fey should have pushed the envelope in different ways.

The big difference from the original film is the addition of the musical numbers. Rice has the kind of innocent face that makes her believable as an easy target. The Aussie actress doesn’t have the voice to give the musical numbers the emotional punch they need.

The scene stealer is Cravalho (“Moana”) who belts out every tune with power and gusto. “What Ifs” and “I’d Rather Be Me” lift the film each time it begins to drift into the nostalgic past. And Rapp’s performance of “World Burn” has the musical gravitas to have been a theme song for a James Bond movie.

The dance numbers are good but because they were staged at a house party and in a high school hallway, they come across as feeling confined. Part of this could be the low budget as the movie had originally been planned as a production to go directly to the streaming service of Paramount+. Directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr got the most out of what they had. The dance numbers needed more room to breathe.

Several Easter Eggs pop up for fans of the original film and of Fey’s work. Fey and Tim Meadows return but there just aren’t enough original surprises or material to make this a film that should have had the potential to eclipse the original.

It just isn’t “fetch” enough.

Movie review

Mean Girls

Grade: B-

Cast: Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Bebe Wood, Avantika, Auli’I Cravalho, Tim Meadows, Tina Fey, Jaquel Spivey.

Directors: Samantha Jayne, Arturo Perez Jr.

Rated: PG-13 for strong language, teenage drinking, sexual references

Running time: 112 minutes.