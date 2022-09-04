8 p.m. Sept. 5 on Lifetime

Some actors who get cast to play villains opt to have their characters believe that what they are doing is actually a good thing. Mckenna Grace approaches playing evil in a different way. What she did in the 2018 remake of “The Bad Seed” and continues with “The Bad Seed Returns” is play 15-year-old Emma as not having a good bone in her body.

“She’s just totally evil. And that’s the fun thing about her,” Grace says. “She’s very planned out but unpredictable. I do gravitate towards the darker stuff. I don’t know why.

“I think that darker stories that make people uncomfortable sometimes are important ones to tell. As I’ve gotten older, and I’ve continued acting and realized that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life, I am just more picking the stories that I really want to be able to tell, and I guess they’re pretty dark.”

She enjoyed playing someone purely wicked so much in the first film that Grace and her father, Dr. Ross Burge, wrote the script for the sequel airing at 8 p.m. Sept. 5 on Lifetime with as much wrongdoings as they could pack into a made-for-cable movie.

Executive producer Mark Wolper can testify that Grace loves taking on dark roles. The original script was much darker especially in terms of just how evil Emma had become. The character and the script had to be lightened a bit before filming started.

What viewers will see is that Emma appears to be a typical teenage girl. Several years after the murderous events of the first movie which left her father (Rob Lowe) dead, Emma is now living with her aunt Angela and navigating high school. Angela’s husband begins to suspect that Emma may not be as innocent as she appears and suggests sending her off to boarding school.

There’s also a threat at school. A new girl (Ella Dixon) at school seems to know Emma’s secrets, leaving Emma no choice but to slip back to her old ways and take care of her enemies by any means necessary.

“The Bad Seed returns” is part of a career for Grace that has been changing over the years. When she looks back at all the work she has done, Grace sees three very different times in her career.

“Whenever I was little-little, I was like the fun little blond girl. Either I was batty or I was nice. But then, as I got older, then I got into like Christmas Flint (“Troop Zero”) and Phoebe Spengler (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”), who were just kind of these more interesting, fun, charactery people to play. That started becoming more fun, interesting stories that I really got to explore,” Grace says. “All the younger versions that I played of people, and then all of a sudden it went from all of this fun, charactery stuff to dark, to dramatized. Or I’m killing people.

“I really I’m a very energetic and happy person.”

“The Bad Seed Returns” is the latest project in the busy schedule that has also included “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Gifted.” She is only 16 but already has 31 television credits.

It would appear that the Texas native would have enough to do to keep her busy without writing her first TV movie script. It started with a family discussion as to what script could they write that would have the most realistic chance of being made. They knew there was already interest in a sequel to “The Bad Seed.”

The idea was solid but Grace has seen countless scripts but never penned one. Her father admits to trying to write vampire novels when he was 13 but the only actual writing experience he had was writing research articles in medicine.

“I was trying to figure out how to write it in teleplay format. So I’m looking at YouTube videos and googling how to write dialogue. And then Mckenna’s like, ‘No, your dialogue’s terrible’.”

They finally worked out that problem and finished the script that was then sent to Wolper. He originally was apprehensive when he saw the script.

“I’m just sitting there one day and a script appears. That’s a producer’s worst nightmare because I love Ross and Mckenna and Crystal, her mom,” Wolper says. “And I’m like, ‘Oh no, a script from them. It’s gonna be terrible. What am I gonna say to them? This is the most awkward situation.’

“And then I just started reading this script, and I couldn’t put it down. I sent it to Lifetime within 10 minutes of finishing reading it.”

Tanya Lopez, Executive Vice President for Scripted Content at Lifetime calls the work by Grace an incredible achievement because it stretched the talented actress into a new area. The moment the script arrived, it was given a greenlight.