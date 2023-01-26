The cable channel AMC and the streaming service AMC+ has found magic in the writings of Anne Rice. The launch of “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” in October was the biggest debut in the company’s history. That record didn’t last long as “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” eclipsed the record when it launched earlier this month to become the top new series premiere.

“What a start to our Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with two series that are driving cultural conversation, attracting significant linear viewership and now stand as the top two new series in the history of AMC+,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, says. “We are grateful for the way fans have responded to these shows.”

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” is based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The eight-episode series focuses on a young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she deals with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

New episodes debut at 9 p.m. Sundays on AMC and are then available on AMC+.

Daddario comes to the series after starring in the first season on “The White Lotus.” That production put an emotional strain on her but was merely a warm up to the dark and demanding aspects of the AMC series.

“I mean I enjoy what I do so there’s an aspect of exploring those kinds of feelings that I think are cathartic for me, especially with my mother’s death,” Daddario says. “Of course no one really wants to face that kind of thing but there is something about facing it that it’s a really interesting thing to explore because it happens to all of us.

“So it’s very hard, but when you do it right – and I don’t always do it right – you feel it the right way. It’s actually quite rewarding and cathartic.”

Before “Mayfair Witches” and “The White Lotus,” Daddario’s acting jobs were not as demanding. Her credits include such projects as “The Girlfriend Experience,” “Baywatch,” “San Andreas” and “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.”

Demanding or not, Daddario attacks all of her acting jobs in the same manner. She forms her characters based on a combination of subconsciousness and consciousness.

“I really try to drive everything from an emotional place. And that’s really where it starts. And obviously you have the writing and the fact that she’s a doctor,” Daddario says. “And I really tried to drive the character who was already starting off in a really dark place, and she sees a lot of death and horror. I think that there’s a sort of numbness as a doctor to things.

“As the season progresses, more and more inexplicable and horrible things happen to her. The loss of her mother is quite profound. I think that she’s just a girl trying to hang on and trying to find some stability within herself. And that was really where I began with the character. And then she grows as the season goes on.”

Her work has connected with fans of the series. “Mayfair Witches” dominated social media on the night it premiered with hundreds of thousands of interactions. It drove the most social activity of any new cable series premiere in the current television season due in large part to Daddario’s significant social reach.

That reaction confirmed what the team behind the series had suspected from the moment they started putting the cast together. Executive producer/writer Michelle Ashford points out that the biggest concern from the start was who could they find to play the central figure of Rowan Fielding.

Ashford says, “Literally the first person we talked about was Alex because we said, ‘Who could be a surgeon and a witch?’ That is a tall order. And we just knew having watched Alex’s work and being such fans, you really believe both.

“So it started with Alex. But yes, it is an instinctual thing. You have to believe it. I can say that there’s a checklist of qualities, but it’s a gut thing and we were actually aware of it.”

The casting of Daddario did create one problem for the producers. The New York native has eyes so blue they can be seen from the back of the room. Executive producer/writer Esta Spalding knew Daddario was right for the role but that meant finding other cast members with stunning blue eyes.

Ashford laughs and adds that it was necessary to use colored contact lenses with some of the actors so they could keep up with Daddario.

In addition to Emmy-nominated lead Daddario, “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” also stars Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair.