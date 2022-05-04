To mark Star Wars Day – May the fourth be with you – Disney+ has released a piece of key art for the upcoming series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” It will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 27, with the first two episodes. Following the premiere, the series will stream weekly on Wednesdays, until the finale on June 22.

The story begins 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Obi-Wan was trusted with taking care of one of the twins who would grow to become Luke Skywalker.

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Where “Obi-Wan Kenobi” ranks among all of the “Star Wars” movies and TV shows will be revealed later. Here is a list of how the other offerings in the galactic size franchise stack up.

1. “Star Wars: A New Hope: Episode IV” (1977): You would be as dumb as a bantha not to think this film is the best. It established this world with a great action story.

2. “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back: Episode V” (1980): The reveal of the connection between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader is one of the biggest in film history.

3. “The Mandalorian”: This is not only a superb addition to the “Star Wars” world but introduced the most popular character in the franchise history with Grogu.

4. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”: Superb animation is used to tell this story of a renegade group of clone troopers.

5. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens: Episode VII” (2015): It might have just been the lack of new “Star Wars” movies at the time but this tale of Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron and Han Solo works.

6. “Star Wars: Resistance” (2018): The Disney Channel series follows a New Republic pilot recruited by the Resistance to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Takes place just before and during the events of the sequel trilogy.

7. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (2008): The film is made up of episodes of the animated TV series. The series was much better as it fills in the gaps between “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.”

8. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016): Felicity Jones makes this tale of a ragtag group stealing the plans to the Death Star work.

9. “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi: Episode VI” (1983): The film would have ranked much higher without the Ewoks.

10. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Episode VII” (2017): Give this film points for being some of the last work by Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa.

11. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Episode VIII” (2019): There are real problems with some of the family lines in this story that hurt the overall project.

12. “Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett”: The Disney+ series was great when it focused on Boba Fett but too many episodes were devoted to the Mandalorian.

13. “Star Wars Rebels” (2014): Strong animation for this Disney Channel series dealing with the Galactic Empire hunting down the last of the Jedi makes this a strong offering.

14. “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Episode III” (2005): Worth watching for the real debut of Darth Vader.

15. “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones: Episode II” (2002): The lack of chemistry between Hayden Christensen as Anakin and Natalie Portman as Padmé weakens the film.

16. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018): Alden Ehrinreich faced the impossible task of trying to bring the same swagger to the role of Han Solo that Harrison Ford played so well.

17. “The Ewok Adventure” (1984): Family crashes on Endor in this ABC movie. Sadly, they survive and must deal with the Ewoks.

18. “Ewoks: The Battle for Endor” (1985): This ABC film has the Ewoks protecting their village from marauders led by the evil Lord Terak. You will root for Lord Terak.

19: “Star Wars: Ewoks” and “Star Wars: Droids” (1985): Both animated shows on ABC were aimed at a young audience and only worth noting for the collectible action figures they inspired. And it has those awful Ewoks.

20. “Star Wars Holiday Special” (1978): The CBS TV special was a mess put together to capitalize on the success of the first film. How bad is it? It features appearances by Jefferson Starship and Harvey Korman.

21. “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace: Episode I” (1999): The film should be burned for introducing the character of Jar Jar Binks.