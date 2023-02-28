Matt Nix admits to being intimidated when the idea was first pitched to him to create a TV version of the 1994 action film “True Lies.” It wasn’t the TV part that had Nix worried as he has executive produced several series including the long-running “Burn Notice.”

It was that the original film was the work of director James Cameron and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. It is considered to be one of the iconic action films of the ‘90s.

Despite his trepidations, Nix couldn’t get the idea of creating the TV show out of his mind. A lot of that came from how much he enjoyed seeing the film in the theater almost 30 years ago. It was an offer so alluring that he could not turn it down.

His television take on the action film can be seen starting 10 p.m. March 1 on CBS. It follows Harry Tasker (Steve Howey), a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga), a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life.

The only solution for Omega is to recruit Helen and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives. They travel the globe on covert missions while keeping their adventures a secret from their children.

Nix used the excitement he felt for the film to help him design the series.

“It was exciting. It was funny. It was romantic. It was a giant action film, but it was also a character piece about a father trying to do his best. It didn’t take itself too seriously, but at the same time, it had real heart. And I wanted to do something that had that same spirit,” Nix says.

Once he knew the tone he wanted, the next hurdle for Nix was to find the right actors to take on the roles originated by Schwarzenegger and Curtis. He calls Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga accomplished comedians and great dramatic actors.

He found their chemistry together to be reminiscent of Schwarzenegger and Curtis. At the same time, he found that they brought their own ideas of how the roles should be played.

The one thing Howey was determined not to do was an impersonation of Schwarzenegger as that would have been disrespectful. Gonzaga didn’t have to worry about mimicking Curtis as she never saw the 1994 film.

Gonzaga says, “When I auditioned for this, I got to literally just take the script for what it is and be like, ‘Okay, here’s Helen,’ like I would have done at any audition. How can I make this pop? How can I make this a character I want to play? How can I make this super funny? And so I got to organically just make it based off of a script that was brand new to me.”

Conzaga’s past acting work includes “I’m Dying Up Here,” “Mixology,” “Wrecked” and most recently “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” Howey comes to “True Lies” with film and TV credits that include “Something Borrowed,” “Bride Wars,” “Losing Control,” “See You in Valhalla” and “Shameless.”

The transition for Howey from “Shameless” to “True Lies” was a massive change.

Howey says, “Yeah. It was a leap. I told Ginger, I said, the great thing about us, and Harry and Helen, is that we get to exchange the responsibility of being the straight man, straight woman, straight actor.

“It’s like, so you have the person who’s going to set up the joke for the other actor, and she and I went back and forth with that, and I thought that was really special.”

Despite “True Lies” being based on an action movie, Nix focuses heavily on the relationship between his two stars. He wants to mix action with comedy and romance.

“‘Moonlighting’ is a great example of a show that definitely was playing real romance and fun, and there was a case, and it didn’t take itself too seriously. At the same time, though, one of the challenges for us was like, name the action comedies on television,” Nix says. “You could find a few action shows with comedy elements. But in terms of, like, true action‑comedy, it’s mainly a movie genre.

“You got to do all the things that a regular spy show would do, and then you’ve got to do all the things that kind of a family drama would do. You’ve got to play all those emotional beats. And then you’ve also got to do a bunch of comedy things. So finding a way to do all of those things without having the comedy undermine the action or without having the heart of the family story overwhelming the other elements, it’s a balance.”