BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sequel and the continuation of a huge franchise that were finally made after decades-long gaps are among this week’s new DVD and Blu-ray releases.

“The Matrix Resurrections” Grade 3 stars: It has been 18 years since the last film in the “Matrix” trilogy messed with the minds of audiences with its blend of psychological and technological babble. The long wait has not hurt the franchise.

The new film from filmmaker Lana Wachowski once again mixes a story that will make your head want to reboot with an avalanche of high-flying action.

“Resurrection” has massive fight scenes and the action flows through the film. What is missing are any memorable special effects moments like the ones that made the original film such a landmark work. Whether it be Neo’s back-bending skills to avoid a hail of bullets or Agent Smith duplicating himself at will, the original films had unforgettable moments.

It features enough clever writing, big action scenes and the return of two of the central players to make it a film that doesn’t shake the reception of the franchise reality but also doesn’t short circuit it.

“Coming 2 America” Grade 1 star: There was no crushing reason to look at the further exploits of Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted traveling buddy Semmi (Arsenio Hall). If there had been a good reason, there would not have been a 33-year gap between the movies.

But, the sequel was made with the story picking up in Zamunda where Akeem has just been crowned king. Because Akeem has three daughters and no male heir, the head of a warring neighbor, General Izzi (Wesley Snipes), is threatening to invade. The day may be saved when Akeem learns he has an illegitimate son.

What made the original film work so well was having Murphy’s character be a stranger in a strange land. Humor poured out of the clashes between cultures and ideologies. The sequel features only two very short segments set in America. The rest unfold at King Akeem’s palace. A better name for the film would have been “Not Coming 2 America.”

“Redeeming Love” Grade 2 stars: The film based on the novel Redeeming Love by Francine Rivers is the story of violence, love, incest, hope, hatred and forgiveness that unfolds during the California Gold Rush of 1850. The tale is set in the 1900s but the elements of sex trafficking, corruption and sexual violations resonate as if set in today’s world.

When it comes to faith-based movies, “Redeeming Love” does not fall under the standard format for the genre. The spiritual elements are completely overshadowed by the darkness of the story.

“Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season” Grade 3 stars: The final season offers no daring new adventures for Supergirl. She must fight a new super villain who arrives in National City and tests her resolve.

What makes this and every season worth seeing is the work by Melissa Benoist. It is not easy to find the balance of the character being a steadfast defender of truth and justice while keeping the character grounded.

Benoist made Supergirl a true champion and that was the real strength of the series.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of March 8

“A Journal for Jordan”: Michael B. Jordan stars in this film based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.

“Agnes”: Nun’s disturbing behavior sparks rumors of demonic possession at a remote convent.

“National Champions”: Three days before the college football national championship game, star quarterback LeMarcus James (Stephan James) ignites a player’s strike declaring they won’t compete until all student-athletes are fairly compensated.

“Adventure Times: Distant Lands”: Four specials from the limited series explore the unseen corners of their world with characters both familiar and brand-new.

“A Writer’s Odyssey”: Guan Ning is hired by a powerful corporation to kill the young author of a fantasy novel.

“Monster from Green Hell”: Kenneth G. Crane’s classic 1957 B-movie creature feature has been restored.

Available through digital platforms

“Nightmare Alley”: Drifter (Bradley Cooper) uses this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray March 22.

“Adventures in Success”: Mockumentary about a cult masquerading as a wellness startup settles in the Catskills. The group faces prejudice and bureaucracy from the local townspeople, and begin to question their own motives as they strive to manifest utopia.

“The Girl on the Mountain”: Reclusive backwoodsman (Daniel O’Reilly) is given a chance at redemption when a young girl (Makenzie Sconce), fleeing abuse and murder, comes into his life.