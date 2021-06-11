Marvel’s ‘Loki’ now streaming on Disney+

(KGET) — Fans of the Marvel cinematic universe have yet another series to sink their teeth into, as a familiar face returns with his own storyline.

It might come as a bit of a surprise to you but the character of Loki – the god of mischief in Norse mythology and Marvel Comics – has been in six Marvel movies. That might seem like a lot but Loki – as played so wonderfully by Tom Hiddleston – has been on screen for less than two hours over 10 years.

That has changed as Loki now gets six hours to himself with the launch of the third series on the streaming service of Disney based on characters from Marvel Comics. “Loki” follows “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

The series picks up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Loki thinks he has the power to rule the universe but ends up in the hands of an organization that is trying to keep the timeline straight – the Time Variance Authority. They need Loki’s help to stop a powerful being who keeps trying to change time.

What the series should be able to accomplish is to give the Marvel TV and film universe the one thing it is missing – a freestanding villain. Although projects based on DC Comics have not done as well as the Marvel ones, the company has been able to create breakout characters with the villains of The Joker and Harley Quinn. Loki could be the Marvel counterpart.

They have a good shot because Hiddleston is so good as Loki. It’s strange to think that Hiddleston originally auditioned to play Thor. He’s a good actor but his ability to play the cocky and self-assured Loki is so strong, he’s a perfect casting in that role.

“Loki” has the same magical qualities that made “WandaVision” work and the action elements that were the heart of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” With Hiddleston giving so much life to Loki, this looks to be the launching pad for wicked villainy fun Marvel has been missing.