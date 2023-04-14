BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Season four of the critically heralded “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” ended with Midge Maisel having an epiphany during a blizzard. It came in front of a billboard for the popular late-night talk show “The Gordon Ford Show.” That not only was a sign for the talented comic to keep going forward but a clue to what will transpire when the fifth – and final – season of the Prime Video series debuts April 14.

The fact the talk show will play a bigger role was good news for Reid Scott and Jason Ralph. Scott plays the talk show host while Ralph is the show’s booker. They will help Mrs. Maisel finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of while at the same time seeing all that she wants to accomplish continue to loom in the distance.

Scott is excited that the fifth season gets into the nitty-gritty of what it takes to make the “Gordon Ford Show” work. That includes how he plays the talk show host.

“I wasn’t channeling anyone in particular,” Scott says. “I took a lot of influence from early Johnny Carson, obviously. And Dick Cavett and Steve Allen. But, I specifically didn’t want it to become an impression.

“I did my research and cherry picked a lot of little things. I also got some help from our contemporary late-night hosts.”

The way Scott put together his character was impressive to the cast and crew. Ralph recalls the first time Scott walked out on the stage as Ford and took his seat behind the desk, it looked like he had been that talk show host all his life.

Scott has not been a talk show host in the past but because he starred on series such as “My Boys,” “Veep,” “Why Women Kill,” “Venom” and “The Big C,” he has experience being guests on talk shows.

Ralph’s background is more on stage as he has appeared in numerous Broadway and off-Broadway shows. His on-screen credits include “The Magicians” and “Younger.”

Because both have been working actors for years, they have seen a wide variety of scripts. They praise “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino for the way they have written the fast-paced show.

Ralph says, “This is definitely the most challenging thing I have ever done. I have never had to prepare so much. I like to come to work knowing my lines and knowing what I am going to do. And, you have a little room to be loose.

“But on this show, if I had left any room to be loose, I was going to be lost on the day. It is so quick and so demanding. You just get on the train and you [expletive deleted] go.”

That’s one big reason why “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series. It has also picked up six Critics Choice Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

Scott describes the specific rhythms of the show as being “infectious” because there is a musicality to the way it is written.

“Amy – because of her background as a dancer and choreographer – has this music in her head,” Scott says. “You can see it even at the table read. They are so amazing, they could be their own radio play.

“The actor’s impulse is to take some shortcuts here and there. To improvise. But it (the script) doesn’t want any of that. They have thought of every single moment, so it is a matter of just getting everyone on the same tempo.”

It is not just the writing that has a distinct tempo. Both Scott and Ralph point out the way the show is shot comes across as almost a choreographed dance. The set for the offices of the talk show is massive to allow the actors to move around the space while delivering their fast-paced dialogue.

All of this is done by the cast that also includes Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Micahel Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Alfie Fuller.

If Ralph needs a little extra help working on his lines at home, he has an advantage over the other cast members as he is married to Brosnahan. He considers being on the show to be a gift.

“I have known all these people forever, so it really felt like coming home and hanging out with family,” Ralph says. “Rach and I have a little bit of an adversarial relationship in the show so it was nice to get that out at work and we could just have the most peaceful time at home.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will raise the curtain on its final act with a three-episode premiere. New episodes will be available through the streaming service until the finale on May 26.