Marty Schwartz is hosting a series on how to play the guitar for AXS TV. (Photo courtesy of AXS TV)

Marty Schwartz will never forget his first.

The host of the new AXS TV instructional series, “Marty Music Guitar Academy,” always will remember the initial guitar he ever owned. It was a Yamaha Pacifica Electric in metallic blue that he got for a Christmas gift when he was 14 years old.

“And, I did not learn to play on it,” Schwartz says.

A few years later, Schwartz would learn to play guitar and eventually became so accomplished that he would earn a living as a school music teacher, tour the country as a musician and develop an Internet following that has eclipsed the more than 3.8 million subscribers level.

Now, he is adding television star to his resume with the six-string clinic that launches at 5 p.m. July 11 on the cable channel AXS TV with an episode called “Summer Time Songs & Good Vibe Essentials.” The initial season will feature eight 30-minute episodes that include lessons and techniques for players of all skill levels.

“The highest number of guitar players out there are beginners,” Shwartz says. “I understand that, but I also have to prove that I am a decent guitar player to be able to backup me doing the lessons.

“I have to do that but not to where I am showing off. There are all these different topics and I know which ones are the most popular ones from having done it so long.”

Each episode features a different theme. Upcoming episodes will include “Psychedelic Rock Riffs from The 60s & 70s” (July 18), “Hair Metal Classics” (July 25), “Campfire Classics” (Aug. 1), “British Rock Riffs From The 60s” (Aug. 22). Schwartz will guide viewers through informative tutorials of iconic rock staples such as “Satisfaction,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Purple Haze,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Back in Black,” “Here Comes The Sun,” “Wonderwall,” and “Free Fallin’,” among many others.

The transition to television is natural for Schwartz. When he lost his job as a music teacher due to budget cuts, he had to find another source of income. He began advertising in local publications as a way to attract those interested in private guitar lessons.

The leap into the world of Internet teaching was the next step. And, it was a massive step for him.

“I had a laptop with a camera on it,” Schwartz says. “It did work. In my mind I was thinking I still had the Penny Saver ads. I had my business cards at the music shop. I thought that when I got a call from a referral, I could direct them to my YouTube channel and they could see what my style is as a teacher.

“I was confident I was good at it. So, I thought people would look at the YouTube channel and say ‘This guy looks confident. I’ll give him a try.’”

The approach Schwartz is taking with his AXS series is to do for teaching guitar what Bob Ross did for painting. He will have a very casual approach to the lessons so that the viewer can appreciate the art as well as the techniques he uses to play.

Schwartz recalls how when he was young, he would watch Ross but never painted along with him. He knew some people were probably painting but for him, but it was the calming effect Ross had that impressed Schwartz the most.

“I already have my own students who watch me and learn from me,” Schwartz says. “But I am also excited to reach that TV audience that doesn’t even play guitar who want to watch this kind of methodical thing happening and being explained.

“I am excited to reach an audience who will be relaxed and maybe a little hypnotized. Maybe even some of those people will want to go out and get a guitar.”

Schwartz finds cooking shows to have that impact on him these days. He will use a similar style with his series used in those shows as he will deconstruct the music, be creative in approach and look for something magical in the end.

That mellow style will be used by Schwartz to teach a wide variety of complex topics in an easy-to-understand way—from improvisation and modes and scales to tutorials and so much more.

Katie Daryl, AXS TV’s Vice President of Programming, says,” We strive to bring our audience the ultimate music experience, putting the spotlight on unforgettable performances highlighting some of rock’s biggest bands and most iconic songs. Our new series takes that mission one step further, giving viewers the tools they need to play those classic songs themselves. Marty’s laidback style makes learning the guitar so much less intimidating—inspiring students of all abilities to just pick it up and play.”