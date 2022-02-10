‘Marry Me’ works despite using familiar romcom format

“Marry Me” is cinema’s version of dating a person you know has all kinds of problems but there is just enough appeal to make you happy. The new romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson almost drowns in clichés and disjointed scenes but is saved by the stars – especially Wilson.

In what looks a lot like life entertaining art, Lopez plays music superstar Kat Valdez. She has not had a great track record in dating or marriage but she may have found her forever after with hot new music supernova Bastian – played by Maluma in his feature-film debut.

It is either love or publicity that leads Kat and Bastian to take their new hit single, “Marry Me,” very literally. They decide to get married during one of her concerts. That plan goes bad when Kat learns Bastian has been climbing another woman’s charts. So as not to waste the moment (and social media attention), Kat decides to pick a random stranger out of the audience to marry.

Her pick is divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Wilson) who only agreed to go to the concert to prove to his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) that he can be a fun person. If fun means saying “I do” to a stranger then Charlie checks that box.

This wouldn’t be a romantic comedy if logic stepped in and the sham wedding was dissolved because the proper legal channels weren’t followed or there were real concerns about a music superstar losing half her fortunes because there were no financial agreements made before the wedding. But, script writers John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill opt to lean on familiar romcom elements from “Notting Hill’ to “Pretty Woman” to fill in the spaces for what seems like an endless stream of musical performances by Lopez. If there had been one more song by Lopez, the movie would have officially been allowed to call itself a musical.

All of this leads to the kind of predictable ending that is mandatory for a romantic comedy. If you think there is even a slight chance these two people from very different worlds won’t find happiness, then you have never seen a romantic comedy.

That means it was up to director Kat Coiro (“Life Happens”) to distract the audience from thinking about the inevitable ending with a series of sweet moments where Kat and Charlie grow closer. It doesn’t matter that the majority of the moments are as outlandish as the idea of marrying a stranger because each one is so sweetly packaged.

Take the scene where Kat surprises Charlie’s math club by showing up for one of their practices. She is supposed to be a musical superstar who is bigger than Madonna and Lady Gaga combined but she can stroll into an elementary school without anyone noticing.

The scene is needed because it sets the groundwork for Kat and Charlie’s daughter to bond. A trope of any good romantic comedy is that if one of those involved has a child, the offspring has to be won over with some sweet gesture. In this case, it is a dance number with all the math competitors and the music superstar.

Another familiar element of the romcom is the offbeat friend, in “Marry Me,” that character is handled beautifully by Sarah Silverman. She brings a fun energy to the movie. A bonus is the work done by John Bradley, who plays Kat’s manager. Traditionally, this character becomes the villain of the piece but in this case, Bradley is a very supportive player. That is a nice change.

Coiro presents an endless string of unbelievable moments including a frantic run through the airport that is a must in any romcom. They are illogical but a key point of the film is that love is often very illogical.

It all comes down to whether the audience is willing to hang in there and endure these moments and all of those musical performances to make sure these two people end up in a happy place. That is made easier by the natural charm of Wilson that always makes him come across like he’s like a puppy found stranded in the rain.

Wilson and Lopez work so well together that it makes it easy to say “I do” to seeing the movie – especially on Valentine’s Day – despite knowing that it does little to expand the very familiar romantic comedy format.

Movie review

“Marry Me”

2 1/2 stars

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, Maluma, John Bradley, Chloe Coleman.

Director: Kat Coiro

Rated: PG-13 for language, suggestive material

Running time: 112 minutes.