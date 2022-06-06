The opening date for Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is looming closer. The debut of the first such attraction in the United States is scheduled for early in 2023.

Park guests will be transported into the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach to be part of the Mushroom Kingdom. At the center of the new attraction will be Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. Guests and fans will find themselves immersed in a massive interactive world where the video game world is seamlessly fused with reality with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track.

Along with the ride, the new area also will feature interactive areas along with themed shopping and dining. No exact date has been announced for the official opening.

Entrance to Super Nintendo World will be through the iconic Warp Pipe that leads to the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride located within Bowser’s Castle. Guests will climb aboard stadium-style, four-seat Mario Kart vehicles inspired by the video game and then will be off to the races.

As part of Team Mario, guests will steer through courses underwater and in the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win.

A big difference between the new ride and other attractions at the theme park is that there will be numerous experiences that recreates iconic environments from the Mario Kart games where no two races will be alike. Guests will navigate familiar environments through use and integration of head mounted augmented reality goggles—a key point of differentiation that distinguishes this ride from other theme park attractions.

Go to www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com for more information.

Changes for Disneyland Resort

The legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand have been added to the cast of characters at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Visitors may find themselves encountering these two attempting to remain in the shadows around Black Spire outpost.

Din Djarin, known as the Mandalorian, and Grogu, the child who found protection with Mando, also will journey to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland at a later date. Mando, Grogu and their journey together can be seen in the first two seasons of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.

If you prefer your entertainment that isn’t from a galaxy far, far away, “Fantasmic!” is once again igniting the night skies. Guests also can enjoy the magic of the “Main Street Electrical Parade,” “Disneyland Forever” fireworks spectacular and “World of Color.”

The theatrical production “Tale of the Lion King” makes its Fantasyland Theatre debut at Disneyland with new, original musical arrangements and choreography. It will run through July 4.

The show debuted in 2019 at Disney California Adventure. Susana Tubert, creative director of Live Entertainment at Disneyland Resort, says that transposing the production from a small outdoor stage to the larger venue required incorporating a new medium. Artistic projections bring to life the individual settings of the story throughout the performance.

Tubert added in a Disneyland release, “In doing so, we visually depict the tale shared by the Storytellers of the Pride Lands. Our show will move audiences as they step into a world of vibrant sights and sounds that is both culturally authentic and uniquely Disney.”

“Tale of the Lion King” is narrated by The Storytellers of the Pride Lands, a traveling troupe who re-enact the tale of how a timid lion cub became a powerful king through dialogue, song, dance and live percussion. As guests rediscover Simba’s journey, they’ll enjoy new arrangements of treasured songs, including “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

To make it easier for California residents to enjoy the changes, Disneyland Resort will offer a discount rate. The cost to visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks is as low as $83 per person, per day with the special ticket offer. The 3-Day, 1-Park per day tickets start at $249 for admission on Mondays through Thursdays or for $299 for any day including weekends.

California residents may redeem their tickets on any three eligible days from June 13 – Sept. 15, 2022 subject to park reservation availability. For more information go to Disneyland.com.