One way the new Freeform series “The Watchful Eye” is being described is that it is very “Hitchcockian” in nature. It has earned that tag because it is a mysterious tale of a young woman – full of secrets – who moves into a creepy New York building to be the nanny for a very strange family. It has all the elements that Alfred Hitchcock would use in his movies.

Executive producer, Emily Fox, points out that at the heart of “The Watchful Eye” is a puzzle where all of the pieces will be revealed over the first season. The fact the audience will have to put together all of the pieces is what she sees as what gives the series a Hitchcockian feel.

How it compares to the work by the director can be seen when “The Watchful Eye” debuts with two episodes starting at 9 p.m. Jan. 30 on the cable channel. It will move into its regular time of 10 p.m. the following Monday. If you miss the episodes on Freeform, all episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Mariel Molino – who plays the intriguing nanny, Elena Santos – understands why the series gets such a description because her series has the suspense, eeriness and cinematic look of a Hitchcock film. She’s quick to point out that there is one huge difference.

“I think what’s different to being a classic Hitchcockian thriller, there is a very empowered female at the center of this story who’s got an axe to grind, which I think would differentiate it a lot to a Hitchcockian thriller,” Molino says.

Molino’s character is a bright, savvy young woman who is hired as the live-in nanny to a wealthy widower and his young son. When Elena moves into The Greybourne, a landmark Manhattan apartment building, she quickly learns about the complex politics among its wealthy inhabitants and a history riddled with mystery and tragedy.

Before starring in “The Watchful Eye,” the Mexican-American actress appeared in ABC’s family drama series “Promised Land” as Camila Sandoval. Other credits include “Papis muy padres,” “El juego de las llaves,” “La Negociadora,” “Narcos: Mexico” and “Luis Miguel: The Series.”

“The Watchful Eye” is one of the most complicated tales that Molino has ever tackled. When it came to all of the mysteries surrounding her character, the other players and the building, she didn’t want to know any of the secrets in advance.

“It really wasn’t necessary for me to know what was happening or what these residents with their ulterior motives had. Because in essence, I knew that I needed to go from point A to point B, and then everything else that happens I like to be surprised,” Molino says. “I don’t like to know exactly what’s coming. So, I think it actually really helped with the mystery. Up till the end, Elena still doesn’t know what’s in store for her, so it was really fun.

“What I loved about my character and the journey and just kind of the evolution of the scripts is that I always had a very clear mission in what my character wanted and the drive for my character. That is what I used as my source for doing the things that I do throughout the whole series.”

That mission for Molino was to focus on the duplicity of her character and the mask that she presents when she is around the family members who hired her. She loves that Elena is juggling two very different worlds.

Molino knows juggling as she has split her career between Los Angeles and Mexico where she has been involved in both Spanish-language and English-language productions. She is very happy that her own ethnicity really doesn’t play a part in who her character is in “The Watchful Eye.”

“I thought it was really, really awesome to get such a complex character who, yes, she is a Latina, but it also isn’t a character that is overemphasized, or she wasn’t cast for something that is going to overemphasize her race or ethnicity,” Molino says. “To me, it was more like, okay, let her be a person.

“Let her be this fully formed woman who maybe isn’t making the best decisions, which is interesting to me.”

Her co-star, Warren Christie, has nothing but praise for Molino because she has been able to handle the demands of the series with ease. She has the responsibility of being the eyes of the audience as she brings them into this world of the uber-rich.

Christie adds, “She’s the one who is bringing the audience along, and she does this incredibly beautiful job with it to make sure that they see clearly the divide between these different people.”

Cast of “The Watchful Eye” also includes Kelly Bishop, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri and Aliyah Royale.