Award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller’s efforts to make the world a safer place continues when “Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller” debuts at 9 p.m. Jan. 17 on National Geographic. In each episode, she investigates a different underworld from the trade in body parts and hired assassins to sextortion and the smuggling of brides.

The first episode, “Assassins,” examines what it takes to make a person willing to kill as a way of making a living. If you miss it when it originally airs, all the episodes will be on the streaming service Hulu the following day.

What van Zeller tries to do with each episode is simple.

“Hopefully they will move people to act. They will move people to ask questions. They will move people to be aware of what is going on around them. These are worlds that exist all around us – these black markets – and yet we know so little about them,” van Zeller says. “Half of the world’s economies are these black and gray markets.

“I’ve made it my life’s mission to cover underworlds and black markets by gaining access to these very secret and dark corners of the world.”

The second episode – “Sextortion” – looks at a new blackmail scam in which compromising photos are used to extort victims, and often lead to suicide. The Jan. 31 episode exposes how black-market operators are profiting from the sale of stolen human remains on secret marketplaces in the U.S. and beyond.

“Two million Americans die every day, and you think you know what happens to your body,” van Zeller says. “You think you might be able to get buried or cremated or your body gets donated to science. With this episode, we are going to show you that is not the case.

“There is a booming black market for body parts. A lot of the time, your body gets chopped up in pieces and sold to the highest bidder on the black market.”

It is a good thing for van Zeller but not so much for society, but the journalist doesn’t worry about running out of black markets to visit. She has a lengthy list of stories left to be told.

To tell her stories, van Zeller has put herself in dangerous situations to explore the global underworld’s most dangerous, illegitimate markets. This kind of reporting can only be done by going to very iffy locations and dealing with some very scary people. Despite the potential for danger and the fact that security is primary, van Zeller doesn’t travel with bodyguards.

“We try to not travel with security as much as we can and most often we don’t. I think it’s actually counterproductive to the work that we do,” van Zeller says. “What I’m trying to do by meeting these people – who we consider very dangerous – is also to gain their trust.

“If I show up with these armed guys who are checking the perimeter, basically the message that I am sending is that I am nervous and I don’t trust you. So why should you trust me.”

That trust starts with conversations long before the cameras roll. She tells the subjects that she doesn’t come to the interview with any sort of judgment. Her main approach comes from a curiosity to know why the subjects of her stories do what they do.

She stresses that if you treat a person with respect and dignity then more often than not, they will treat you with the same respect.

Beyond the danger is the potential psychological impact seeing these dark places could have on a person. She credits the team around her for helping handle these worlds. There is a standing rule that when the team is shooting an episode, they must all get together at the end of the day for dinner – or at least a drink – to talk about what they saw.

This ritual is what van Zeller calls the team’s “little therapy moments.”

Her determination to tell these kinds of stories has earned the series nominations for News and Documentary Emmys including Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary, Outstanding Writing: Documentary for “Outlaw Motorcycle Clubs,” Outstanding Writing: Documentary for “Romance Scams” and Outstanding Promotional Announcement in 2022 and Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary in 2021.

Despite all the darkness van Zeller has seen during her investigations, she has also seen some glimmers of light. She points out that the people who deal in these worlds are often just average people who have been forced into these worlds because of a lack of opportunities.

“That connection and that empathy is really important to me because I think our job as journalists is to seek the truth, expose what is happening but to also create connections,” van Zeller says.