Actors will find inspiration to play a role from a variety of sources ranging from friends and family to former teachers. When Margaret Cho needed to decide how to play a guidance counselor in the new Disney Channel film, “Prom Pact,” she found a unique combination to inspire her.

“I think I was kind of a combination of Annie Potts and Harry Dean Stanton from ‘Pretty in Pink.’ Annie Potts is really iconic in ‘Pretty in Pink.’ So for me, I think it was that,” Cho says. “I was hoping to bring that energy.”

Her character of Mrs. Chen certainly pops in and out of the movie to give the film – slated to launch on the cable channel at 8 p.m. March 30 – both energy and a blast of comedy. She admits to channeling other actors but the final performance is pure Cho.

The cable film is just the latest in a long string of acting credits for the San Francisco native. “Prom Pact” looks at how high school senior Mandy Yang (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) is getting distracted by all of the “promposals” for the upcoming ‘80s-themed event. Yang’s lone drive is to accomplish her lifelong dream of attending Harvard and that’s where Cho’s character comes into the picture.

Yang forgets a pact she made with her best friend, Ben (Milo Manheim), and tries to land a prom date with popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Blake Draper) after she is put on a waitlist. Graham’s father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum.

Cho understood the drive that Lee’s character has to accomplish her academic goal.

“I think that is everybody’s dilemma,” Cho says. “We think that I won’t be happy until I have this one thing. For me, it is with everything. I sort of get fixated on these ideas of what I want. I try to let go of that stuff.”

The thing that impressed Cho the most in terms of working on “Prom Pact” was the amount of talented young actors that are working today. She has high praise for Lee. They had worked together last year on Lee’s Disney series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

Cho points out that Lee brings a fresh energy to every performance that is very deep while at the same time staying very light. She adds that while Lee is a “classic beauty” she also has a quirkiness about her that gives it a different feel.

When it comes to knowing talent, Cho has decades of experience working with actors. Her credits include “It’s My Party,” “Drop Dead Diva,” “30 Rock,” “Fire Island” and “Face/Off.” She also has found time to write books, take on fashion and music projects and tour.

Working on “Prom Pact” brought up memories for Cho of her actual prom. A touch of irony is that the theme for the prom in the Disney Channel movie is “The ‘80s” and that was the decade that Cho’s prom was held.

“It is such a weird thing because we were in the ‘80s and we didn’t realize how ‘80s we looked because it was happening right then,” Cho says. “Those memories are very precious.

“It doesn’t seem that long ago but kids today look at that time as being very retro which I think is so interesting.”

Cho recalls how the theme of her prom was “The 1950s” which was a lot like today’s generation looking back at her time period. She sees that today’s generation looks at the ‘80s the way her generation looked at the ‘50s.

Along with all of her work in the entertainment world, Cho devotes herself to shining a spotlight on LGBT rights, social activism and race relations. She is a pioneer in the area of diversity as Cho – who has a Korean heritage – starred in the ABC situation comedy “All-American Girl” in 1994. The series was the first to feature an all-Asian cast.

That doesn’t make Cho the poster person for diversity but does give her a very rare perspective. She points out the number of winners of those of Asian descent at this year’s Academy Awards was a sign of improvement when it comes to diversity – especially for those with Asian heritages.

“Seeing more diversity in film is certainly important and exciting,” Cho says. “This film, ‘Prom Pact,’ is part of that too. It is a story that centers on an Asian-American woman who is very driven in what she wants in life and I think that is a great hero story.”

“Prom Pact” is the latest addition to a massive resume Cho has cultivated over the years. When asked if there was anything left in the world of entertainment that she has not conquered, Cho offers a one-word answer.

“NASCAR,” Cho says.