BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mandy Patinkin has never been jealous of his fellow actors getting a role rather than him. The Chicago native has had no reason to covet the work of others as he has put together an impressive acting resume on his own with the parts he has had the chance to play. Those roles have earned him three Tony Awards and seven Primetime Emmy nominations (with one win).

Jealousy finally got the better of Patinkin when he heard Michael Douglas was going to portray Benjamin Franklin in a film. He admires Douglas but the role of Franklin is just so inviting to Patinkin.

It was documentarian Ken Burns who came to the rescue. Patinkin provides the voice for Franklin in the new two-part documentary, “Benjamin Franklin.” It will air at 8 p.m. April 4 and 5 on Valley PBS.

“I consider getting to be his voice for those sessions when we recorded it one of the privileges of my artistic life,” Patinkin says. “I really just focused and learned that some of it almost sounds like a foreign language at times, but I wanted to understand what was being said, what were the ideas at hand.

“After I saw what Ken does continuously in his work, how out of absolutely nothing that’s existing, almost, – although that’s not true, because there’s his biography, there are many writings, et cetera – he gives us this story of a human being.”

The documentary explores the life and work of one of the most consequential figures in American history—a prolific writer and publisher, a groundbreaking scientist and inventor, a world-renowned diplomat and a signer of both the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution. His 84 years spanned nearly the entirety of the 18th century, an epoch of revolutionary change in science, technology, literature, politics and government—change that Franklin himself helped to advance.

Burns knew very early in the production that Patinkin was the only person to be the voice of Franklin. Once Patinkin agreed to be part of the project, Burns got to watch the actor work tirelessly to hone and find this voice and to inhabit every line of dialogue.

“Every single word has space in between it in a way that elevated the meaning for us as filmmakers beyond what we thought even imaginable,” Burns says. “I don’t think Mandy would be upset with me for betraying the dynamics of his speaking, but it’s different than anyone else I have ever recorded.

“Usually you say, ‘Here’s the quote, okay, Take 1,’ and somebody reads it. And you say, ‘Could you do it this way, a little bit less on that?’ Mandy, to make those connections, he was on his own. There might be 25 takes. He would find an emotional center of gravity of a quote. And then he’d get six words down and he’d find something and he’d go a little bit farther.”

Burns and his team watched in awe as Patinkin recorded his lines. There have been a lot of big name actors who have provided voices in documentaries by Burns. He and his team had never seen anyone commit that amount of their being to making words written 200‑plus years ago come alive.

Finding the voice for Patinkin started with looking for a connection between himself and Franklin. He settled on Franklin’s wise words of how important it is to have a sense of humor, to never give up and to understand sacrifice.

“I look for the connective tissue so that I can connect to it, whether it’s my image or voice or both together. That’s what makes me alive. That’s my job, to be alive in front of the camera or the microphone and inhabit his wishes,” Patinkin says. “I would often say when I think of geniuses like Franklin, ones that I know like Stephen Sondheim, that oftentimes they would wish for themselves and those around them things that they couldn’t sometimes realize for themselves.

“But they left their wishes for the rest of us for eternity. Franklin is certainly one of those.”

Patinkin is not the only actor who provided a voice for the documentary. He is joined by Carolyn McCormick, Josh Lucas, Paul Giamatti and Liam Neeson. The production is narrated by Peter Coyote.

“Benjamin Franklin” includes interviews with some of the country’s leading scholars of early American history, including Franklin biographer Walter Isaacson, who also served as a senior advisor to the project. Others included in the production are the late Bernard Bailyn (Harvard), H.W. Brands (Texas-Austin), Christopher Leslie Brown (Columbia), Joyce Chaplin (Harvard), Ellen R. Cohn (Yale), Philip Dray (New School), Erica Armstrong Dunbar (Rutgers), Joseph J. Ellis (Mt. Holyoke), Clay Jenkinson, William E. Leuchtenburg (UNC), Stacy Schiff, Sheila L. Skemp (Mississippi), and Gordon S. Wood (Brown).

If you miss the initial airing, “Benjamin Franklin” will be available on PBS.org and the PBS Video app.