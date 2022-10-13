Lesley Manville calls this point in her acting career that spans almost five decades as being an “extraordinary time.” She’s basing that on all of the acting work she is currently doing from the television series “The Crown” to the feature film “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

She jokes that because she has been a working actor since she was 16, the current success is most likely the result of years of practice.

“Maybe I’ve only just gotten good,” Manville says, accenting the comment with a light laugh.

Whatever the reason, the good roles continue to pile up for Manville. She is the star of the upcoming “Masterpiece” offering “The Magpie Murders” that is based on Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling novel. The production debuts at 9 p.m. Oct. 16 on Valley PBS.

In “Magpie Murders,” a mystery author dies under suspicious circumstance, with his last book seemingly unfinished. This leaves two mysteries: What happened to him? And how does his latest potboiler end? Manville plays the author’s editor, Susan Ryeland, who assumes the role of detective in the case. Tim McMullan plays the fictional sleuth in the incomplete novel, whose investigation parallels Susan’s.

“The variety of work has been wonderful and ‘Magpie Murders’ being very much at the center of that,” Manville says. “This opportunity to play Susan Ryeland, who is such a brilliantly fabulous character, defies all the kind of stereotypical notions that people might have of how somebody of her age should act and conduct their life.

“So, thank you. I am having a very golden time, and certainly playing Susan was part of that gold.”

The character has not lost anything going from book to screen as the TV series was adapted by Horowitz. It was not an easy task for the author because his book is 650 pages long and is set in both the present day and the 1950s. Add to that the fact the tale unfolds in the real and fictional worlds and the author had some literary juggling to do.

Horowitz had to make a very complex and challenging book a real easy ride and fun for the audience. Luckily for Manville, that approach meant introducing the character of Susan Ryeland at the beginning of the TV production. She doesn’t appear in the book until page 300.

Manville jumped at being part of the project because it fits the way she approaches every project.

“What gets me up in the morning is that I can play Susan Ryeland, and then I can play Princess Margaret, and then I can play Ada Harris, and they’re all different ends of the social spectrum,” Manville says. “They’re all completely different characters. And that’s what I like. So there isn’t a through line. “I’m always looking at the script. With ‘Magpie Murders,’ the script was spectacularly good, and then obviously I could read the book as well. I get excited when it’s a character or type of character that I’ve not really played before, and I haven’t really played somebody like Susan before, not in such a kind of full and leading way.”

“Let’s Get Physical,” 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Lifetime

Casting has generally been all about funny business for Canadian actress Jennifer Irwin. Her credits include such funny projects as “Eastbound & Down,” “The Goldbergs,” “Party Down” and “Superstar.”

Irwin’s latest project, the Lifetime movie “Let’s Get Physical,” is no laughing matter. The made-for-cable film that is based on actual events deals with the very serious issue of how residents in a small town must deal with the discovery of a sophisticated prostitution ring in their midst.

Sadie (Jenna Dewan) is an instructor who by day teaches fitness and dance to soccer moms. By night, she operates the prostitution ring with a customer list that included very prominent men in the community. Her list of clients becomes the subject of much attention when the studio is raided.

Irwin – who plays a friend of the studio owner – wanted to be part of the project because it gave her the chance to play a character closer to who she really is than the parts she gets with comedy projects.

“Normally when I play comedy roles there is a heightened quality and you are hiding behind a cartoonish quality,” Irwin says. “This felt the closest to how I might have handled that situation if I had felt betrayed by a friend of mine.

“I would hope that at first I would give her the benefit of the doubt – which she does – and later on when she feels betrayed I think those reactions are how I would be. So, it felt very easy to slip into that character.”

Although “Let’s Get Physical” deals with a serious topic, Irwin liked that the writers and director were actually able to see some of the humor in the situation.