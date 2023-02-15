BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thomas Magnum is moving. No, the title character from the detective series “Magnum P.I.” is not leaving the beautiful setting of Hawaii. Magnum is just making the leap from CBS to NBC starting at 9 p.m. Feb. 19 with back-to-back episodes.

CBS launched the new version of the detective series – based on the original starring Tom Selleck that aired in the ‘80s – in 2018. The new Magnum is a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.

Jay Hernandez was tagged to play the sleuth with a passion for fast cars and big cases. He is happy NBC has made it possible to make another season and was shocked when the decision was made at CBS to end the series.

“I was genuinely just confused as to why. I was surprised that it found another home. It’s such a rare thing to happen,” Hernandez says. “Watching the things that were taking place on social media with billboards and petitions and just seeing the amount of support that the show was getting from the audience, from fans, that was humbling to me.

“I kind of put my head down, we do our work, and sometimes you forget about the people and the impact that the show has. It’s kind of easy to disregard at times.”

The character of Higgins not only was changed to female – with Perdita Weeks taking on the role – but also became a love interest for Magnum. The decision to have the pair become romantically connected was a big gamble. Past TV shows where there was sexual tension between the main characters often suffered once the pair got together.

“Magnum P.I.” executive producer Eric Guggenheim knew the love connection was going to eventually be made. From the beginning he thought it would not happen until the end of the fifth season.

The will they/won’t they timeline was moved up because of the chemistry between Hernandez and Weeks. The writing team found it more difficult with each episode to keep them apart. Once the decision was made to let the romantic sparks fly, a long debate started as to what the pros and cons of the move would be.

Everyone involved with the series was happy with when and how the connection was made. That sentiment was not shared with everyone outside the production.

Weeks points out that a lot of fans actually were worried that the show would lose part of its charm if Magnum and Higgins were no longer acting antagonistic toward each other.

“I will reassure everyone that that very much remains,” Weeks says. “We still bicker a lot. It just added another layer.”

Both Weeks and Hernandez knew that eventually Magnum and Higgins would become a couple. Weeks was a little more pessimistic because Higgins is so tightly strung.

Hernandez was more certain because he knew the character of Magnum so well. That made it easier to deal with the direction of the series that created the romance.

“It’s interesting, because we’ve lived in these characters for so long, and we feel like we know them intimately. I think we do,” Hernandez says. “And then sometimes we get scenes or moments, and it is like, ‘Huh, I hadn’t thought it was going to be like that, but all right, let’s do it. Let’s go that direction.’

“Without spoiling a storyline, Magnum is a bit more of a sort of romantic than I kind of imagined in moments, which I think is quite nice, actually.”

The bickering and romance only gets to continue because NBC came to the rescue. Cast and crew did have to go through a six-week period where they didn’t know if the fourth season would be the last. Guggenheim started searching for a new home for “Magnum P.I.” the moment CBS opted to end the show. NBC executives quickly gave him the answer he wanted to hear.

The calmest person during the talks was Weeks as the British actor had already returned to England after the filming of the fourth season had been completed.

“I would get little things here and there, but with these things, it’s so rare that you have to sort of completely put it out of your mind. So then when I heard that it was going to happen, it was just the most extraordinary news,” Weeks says. “I’m kind of new to the American TV world. And as such, I’ve never heard of something like that happening.

“I have been assured that it is unusual. So feeling especially lucky, yeah.”

If you miss the fifth season launch of “Magnum P.I.” on NBC, the episodes will be available on the streaming service of Peacock the next day.