Magnolia Network designed to be inspirational, educational

Joanna Gaines will be part of several series on the Magnolia Network. (Photo courtesy of Discovery+)

(KGET) — Chip and Joanna Gaines have used the same skills they needed to work on single-family homes – mostly in the Waco, TX area – to build an empire. A curiosity to learn and a passion to teach are at the heart of their Magnolia Network that officially has launched with more than 150 hours of premium unscripted programming. It is available through the streaming service of Discovery+.

The network features programming that focuses on home, food, gardening, design, entrepreneurship and the arts. These are elements that always have intrigued the pair.

“I think one of the things Chip has always kind of taught me is just to be a lifelong learner,” Joanna Gaines says. “I know with us, even with the network, we’ve got some people that are doing water coloring. And so, even though I have no idea what it is, when I watch it, all of a sudden now I want to step into that world. I’m curious.

“So, hopefully when people watch these shows across the network whether it ever starts them on their journey of renovation or cooking in the kitchen, our hope is that people learn, that they’re inspired, that they’re entertained. And so, it’s kind of one of those things where we try to put it all in a pot and hopefully when people are done watching, they feel like, ‘Hey, I can tackle that myself’.”

Programming on the Magnolia Network designed to get the viewer doing a project for themselves includes “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,” “Family Dinner,” “The Lost Kitchen,” “First Time Fixer,” “Home Work,” “Super Dad,” “Inn the Works,” “The Artisan’s Kitchen” and “Growing Floret.” All five seasons of their signature series, “Fixer Upper,” are also available.

This number will continue to grow as there are approximately 30 more projects currently in production. New episodes and series will be available each Friday on Discovery+.

What will be consistent with all of the programming is that they will be designed to stimulate curiosity, filled with storytelling and packed with reasons why a person should not be scared to try something new. Joanna knows some people can be intimidated by the thought of tackling a new project.

She adds, “I think there’s just a lot of things that we’re comparing ourselves to just culturally speaking. I think for me it took me years to really start trusting my gut when it came to design. And a lot of that required practice and failing, and practice and failing. And I think now I feel like I know my gut instinct, and we wrestle with it every day, whether it’s the magazine or its design on these homes.

“I’m constantly wrestling with that feeling, but I do think it’s something you have to kind of just put into practice, take that first step and say, ‘I’m going to go for it, and I’ll probably make some mistakes, but I’m only going to get better as I keep moving forward.’”

The pair want to make working on a project as easy as possible and that means supply as much information as they can. Along with programs on the streaming service, there is a new Magnolia app. It is designed to deliver recipes, design resources, blog content and shopping perks. The app is free and available to download.

An extra tool for helping someone start a project will be a series of workshops as part of the programming. The couple believes the workshops will be a tangible tool to help those who are looking to work in a new arena from cooking to painting. A subscription is required to access Magnolia Workshops in the app.

Here are a few of the shows available on the Magnolia Network:

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”: Chip and Joanna are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes into innovative living spaces.

“Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines”: Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes.

“Family Dinner”: Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to hear their stories and explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.

“Homegrown”: Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman helps families transform their outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms.

“Restoration Road with Clint Harp”: Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration.

“First Time Fixer”: First-time house renovators take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new.

“Home Work”: Candis and Andy Meredith’s biggest renovation project to date is transforming a 20,000-square-foot historic school into their family home.

“The Fieldhouse”: Owner Justin Bane and his staff change lives by restoring and rehabilitating clients from the inside out at this cutting-edge fitness facility.

“Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things”: An in-depth look at how iconic American-made products are created.