Magic Key will open doors to Disneyland, California Adventure

(KGET) — Fans who enjoy going to one of the Disney Southern California theme parks will be able to purchase a Magic Key starting Aug. 25. It will allow visitors access to the parks for a year with the amount of accessibility being based on the plan purchased.

There are four options for the annual plan with the most expensive being the Dream Key that costs $1,399. It allows admission to Disney California Adventure and Disneyland parks any day of the year plus other perks including discounts on merchandise.

Other plans include Believe Key ($949), Enchant Key ($649) and Imagine Key ($399). Those who purchase the Imagine Key will be able to visit both parks only on select days during the year.

All of the plans can be paid for by California residents using a monthly basis following a down payment. Go to Disneyland.com for complete details on all of the plans.

It pays to take advantage of the offer as soon as it comes available. Charter members that become Magic Key holders within the first 66 days will receive a special welcome package plus have the ability to enjoy a limited-time experience in Disneyland Park beginning Sept. 1.

Magic Key holders will have access to a variety of special offerings and many features such as saving opportunities for merchandise plus food and beverage. Throughout the year, they may also be able to enjoy special benefits such as a dedicated dining experience and custom menu items at the Magic Key terrace, special offerings at the festivals just for Magic Key holders, a Magic Key holder celebration month, plus other unique surprises.

There will be a new Magic Key portal on the Disneyland app to help the company engage directly with the community of Magic Key holders in the future.

Guests will be able to purchase and manage their Magic Key pass through Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app, where they will be able to access an interactive admission calendar for their pass type to view reservation availability and book their theme park reservations.