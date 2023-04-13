They made Catherine Hardwicke an offer she could not refuse. She should have found a way to say no.

Hardwicke has shown a certain skill set when directing movies that deal with either young love or teen angst from “Thirteen” to “The Lords of Dogtown.” She even found a way to make the cheesy girl-meets-vampire tale of “Twilight” work.

That ability didn’t help her with “Mafia Mamma.” Even with a valiant acting effort by Toni Collette this tale of an average American mom who becomes a crime boss falls to pieces because of predictable writing, weak comedy and an endless stream of stereotypes.

Kristen (Collette) is at a major crossroads in her life with her son leaving home to go to college. She is also trying to deal with a philandering husband and her work life is no better.

That’s when Kristen gets a telephone call telling her that she has inherited her grandfather’s empire in Italy. It seems like the perfect opportunity to eat, pray and do more than just love her way through the country after she attends the funeral.

What ends up being the hitch in her plan is that she has inherited a mafia empire. The firm’s consigliere, Bianca (Monica Bellucci), promises to guide her through the big transition. All Kristen must do is survive the numerous attempts to kill her that start at the funeral.

This sounds like a setup for a solid parody of organized crime but for that to work there must be plenty of disorganized moments. The cautious way screenwriters J. Michael Feldman approach making fun of the crime drama leaves the movie in a limbo between being a broad comedy and a light drama.

Not committing to the comedy put Collette in a very awkward place. She turns in a top-notch acting effort, but the writing is so weak that every element comes across as being painfully forced. This is particularly true with the transformation for her from an average American to a mob boss.

The writers try to establish a bit of a foundation for the 180-degree turn by having Kristen take self-defense classes and deal with her cheating husband. That would explain a weekend trip to the beach but not a jaunt to the other side of the planet where she reveals a very lethal side.

Kristen’s change would have been easier to accept had the film embraced parody elements. Instead, you can almost see Collette sweating as she struggles to give humorless scenes some level of fun.

It doesn’t help that the supporting cast is either weak or underused. Bellucci’s character in this kind of film often hides big secrets but in this case, she just comes in and out of scenes to act more like a narrator.

The cast of Italian male actors are just vessels for cheap jokes from one being hopelessly devoted to his mother to another constantly eating even in times of danger. They all come across like a seventh-grade production of “The Sopranos.”

Even the giant twist is set up amateurishly by the writers. Telegraphing what is happening takes away all of the shock and awe that comes with the big reveal.

Buried under mounds of pasta are some bits and pieces of “Mafia Mamma” that could have been the building blocks for a much better movie. The fact Hardwicke and the writers could never find the right tone for the film resulted in a general blandness for the production.

Don’t fault Collette as she turns on the charm to the maximum. That helps cover the lack of consistency with her character. But Kristen should have either been a totally incompetent character who survives and thrives despite her continued failings or she should have been a woman driven by the pain she feels for her failed marriage and a lack of respect at work to make herself into a worthy boss.

Collette got caught in the middle and no matter how much she struggled, her performance eventually got pulled under by the weak writing and uncomfortable dependency on stereotypes. The final result isn’t a felony of fail, but it is more than a misdemeanor of a missed opportunity.

Movie review

Mafia Mamma

Grade: C-

Cast: Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, Giulio Corso, Sophia Nomvete.

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

Rated: R for bloody violence, sexual situations, language

Running time: 101 minutes.