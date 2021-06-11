‘MacGyver,’ ‘Loki’ among new entertainment options

The final season of “MacGyver” – starring Lucas Till – is available on DVD and Blu-ray. Pictured: Lucas Till as Angus “Mac” MacGyver. Pictured: Photo: Fernando Decillis/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This week’s new entertainment options are topped by two very different television options.

“MacGyver: Season 4” Grade 3 stars: Although the reboot of the 1980s series never reached the gadget-filled fun of the original, this updated version did put together the right elements to be a fun action show.

The main reason the show worked so well was the casting of Lucas Till as the show’s hero who can save the world with nothing more than a paperclip, toothpick and gum. Till brought a likability to the role that made the weekly adventures entertaining.

Where the show went wrong was focusing more on MacGyver’s love life and less on his ability to create useful items out of spare parts. Love stories are mundane in action shows. More focus on what made MacGyver so different would have served the show better.

It also hurt when George Eads left the show. That buddy element also gave way to the love story angles. The departure of Jack Dalton left a hole that never really got filled.

At least you know that watching this release won’t create more problems as it is the final season of the series.

“Loki” Grade 3 ½ stars: Tom Hiddleston has brought the character he has played in multiple Marvel movies to the small screen. Loki now gets six hours to himself with the launch of the third series on the streaming service of Disney+ based on characters from Marvel Comics.

“Loki” picks up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Loki things he has the power to rule the universe but ends up in the hands of an organization that is trying to keep the timeline straight – the Time Variance Authority. They need Loki’s help to stop a powerful being who keeps trying to change time.

The best reason to watch the series is Hiddleston because he is so good at playing the mischievous Loki. It’s strange to think that Hiddleston originally auditioned to play Thor. He’s a good actor but his ability to play the cocky and self-assured Loki is so strong, he’s a perfect casting in that role.

“Loki” has the same magical qualities that made “WandaVision” work and the action elements that were the heart of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” With Hiddleston giving so much life to Loki, this looks to be the launching pad for wicked villainy fun Marvel has been missing.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray

“Fuller House: Fifth and Final Season”: Life in the crazy full house comes to an end again. Set includes 18 episodes of the series that continues the “Full House” story.

“Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete”: When a mysterious illness is linked to an insidious plot to resurrect an old enemy, Cloud must choose between the life of solitude or taking up the sword once more to save the planet.

“Undercover Punch & Gun”: Cop’s undercover work to infiltrate a notorious drug ring is compromised when a rival gang stages an attack.

“The Land of Azaba”: This is the first feature-length documentary treatment of the subject of ecological restoration.

“Baseball: A Film by Ken Burns Fully Restored in High Definition”: The documentary takes a close look at the place baseball has in American history.

“Flashback”: Memories of dark events from his high school days begin to return to a young man.

“There Was a Crooked Man”: The 1970 film that features Kirk Douglas playing an inmate scheming to recover $500K in stolen loot he has hidden away is being re-released.

“Center Stage”: Maggie Cheung plays silent screen siren Ruan Lingyu in this unconventional 1991 biopic that has been digitally restored.

Available through digital platforms

“Nobody”: Bob Odenkirk plays a husband and father who is hiding some extraordinary skills at handling the criminal element. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray June 22.

“On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey”: Examination of what makes people spend their lives searching for a creature that many believe doesn’t exist.

“Voyagers”: Group of young space travelers uncover disturbing secrets about the mission. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 15.