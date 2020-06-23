Lynn Whitfield proud of work done on OWN’s ‘Greenleaf’

“Greenleaf” has given Lynn Whitfield one of the juiciest roles in her long acting career. The original series broadcast on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) has provided the Louisiana native with the chance to play a family matriarch who falls somewhere between Lady Macbeth and Miss Ellie from “Dallas.”

Whitfield laughs at the comparisons before agreeing they are fair assessments. Having such a complex character to play that she got to help mold with series creator Craig Wright (“Six Feet Under”) mixed with a strong cast has made this series set in the world of religion a “blessed” role for her.

“Greenleaf” follows the trials, tribulations of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch. Whitfield portrays Lady Mae Greenleaf, the minister’s wife who believes in God, power and money.

The fifth season of “Greenleaf” – scheduled to start at 9 p.m. June 23 – picks up with the family dealing with the impending destruction of their megachurch along with the typical prime-time soap opera woes of infidelity, back-stabbing, family conflicts and a villainous political world.

The Greenleafs are trying to maintain a united front after losing their church to Bob Whitmore (Beau Bridges) and Harmony and Hope Ministries. It’s hard for the family to maintain a calm exterior when secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation.

The 60 episodes of “Greenleaf” over the five seasons is the longest Whitfield has played any TV role. Having so much input into what her character would and wouldn’t do with the producer and writers was why Whitfield enjoyed playing the character for such a long period.

“You never did feel like you were just rendering a character that somebody else had thought out and you just had to do your job and fulfill your commitment,” Whitfield says. “It was actually building her. That part was just luxurious for me because it is very rare to have that kind of input and access.”

Good things do come to an end and now the end is here for “Greenleaf.” She says as an actor, she had to say that this would be the final season but trusted Wright’s decision. She was happy about one thing.

“He felt that five seasons would do it the most justice,” Whitfield says. “It is bittersweet but I trust Craig so much because we have collaborated so much over these five seasons.

“I was sad to hear but we had the whole season to prepare for the end. So often shows are canceled after everything is in the can and you think you are coming back for another season with fingers crossed.”

Knowing this would be the last season gave Whitfield great solace because she was able to complete the arch of the character the way she wanted. The result was a season that she promises will be a real “rollercoaster.”

The series also stars Keith David, Merle Dandridge, Kim Hawthorne and Oprah Winfrey. Whitfield lavishes high praise on David with whom she ended up finding an acting shorthand that made all of their scenes together go so smoothly.

Whitfield and Winfrey have a long history as they both starred in the 1989 ABC miniseries “The Women of Brewster Place.” Whitfield has been a long admirer of Winfrey and happy that Winfrey has called on her for projects that were important such as “Greenleaf.”

What has made “Greenleaf” standout has been the storylines that have dealt with everything from greed to love. Whitfield’s proud that each season of “Greenleaf” has featured elements that reflected the social and political events happening in the real world.

“I think it is a very important show,” Whitfield says. “There are so many things about this story that are relevant today.”

“Greenleaf” and “The Women of Brewster Place” are just two of the numerous film, stage and TV credits Whitfield has amassed since making her TV acting debut on “Hill Street Blues.” Other credits include “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” “The Women,” “Gone Fishin’,” “Doctor Detroit,” “Eve’s Bayou,” “Silverado,” “The George McKenna Story,” “The Cosby Mysteries” and Without a Trace.”

If you need to catch up on the show, the first four seasons of “Greenleaf” are currently available on Netflix.