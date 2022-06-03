BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s new entertainment options feature some very dark characters.

“Lucifer: The Complete Fifth Season”: Grade 3 /12 stars: Tom Ellis has always made the title role in this series so much devilish fun. That has been the case since the devil got tired of ruling the underworld and took a break on Earth where he helps solve crimes and falls in love.

The fifth season of the series based on the comic book created by Neil Gaiman has Lucifer making a tumultuous return from Hell. What he finds is that Chloe (Luren German) has new thoughts regarding romance while Amenadiel (D. B. Woodside tries to adjust to fatherhood.

It has always been Ellis who has made the show work and he gets to double his efforts. In the first half of the season, Lucifer’s twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil’s place on earth while he’s back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must face the mess his brother made with his life.

There is a big question about whether someone can be an evil twin of someone who is evil, but Ellis makes it work.

“The Boys – Season 1 and 2 Collection” Grade 4 stars: This is simply the best written, acted and produced series on television. It will never get the respect it fully deserves because it is in the superhero genre but it is worthy of the highest praise.

This story of a ragtag group of vigilantes trying to bring down a group of corporate-run superheroes knows no boundaries when it comes to subject matter. It is often presented in the vilest and most deranged manner possible but that only fortifies the central theme of not accepting the status quo whether it be in the way we portray superheroes or in the manner those tales are presented.

There is no one better in bringing this twisted series to life than Antony Starr as the superhero known as Homelander. He manages to make Homelander the most despicable character in the series while at the same time making him oddly sympathetic.

Don’t think that just because it deals with the superhero genre it is appropriate for everyone. This is an incredibly adult show that goes beyond being dark into an action series abyss of extremes of all kinds.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of May 31

“Why Women Kills: Season 2”: A wickedly dark comedy about a housewife who is determined to elevate her community status no matter the cost.

“Poupelle of Chimney Town”: A of young boy living among the thick smoke from the chimneys meets Poupelle, a man made of garbage, and together they look to the sky as their adventure begins.

“Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5”: Set includes all 51 episodes from the first five seasons.

“The Gold Brick”: Adventurer looks for someone to write his biography. Andy Garcia stars.

“Gomorrah: Fifth and Final Season”: This is the conclusion to the highly popular Italian drama.

“The Evil You Know”: An ex-con gets a second chance. Omar Epps stars.