Love is a many specific thing with AMC’s ‘Soulmates’

(KGET) — Trying to find that perfect someone is a gamble whether it is through old-fashioned methods or new technology. The new AMC anthology series, “Soulmates,” looks at the not-so-distant future where a test will reveal the unquestionable perfect match.

Will Bridges, co-creator and executive producer of “Soulmates,” made sure that the series looks at a very broad range of couples finding each other.

“We wanted to tell all kinds of stories, and I think that the premise kind of sets up that opportunity. In Season 1, we had a gay writer write an episode and it’s one of our favorite episodes, because it’s about two gay men, but it’s not about being gay,” Bridges says. “They’re just in this story, this action/love/adventure. And it’s written by a gay man, directed by a gay man, but it’s not about being gay. It’s just a fun story.

“I really like that about what the show allows you to do. It’s just telling love stories from different points of view. Because it’s an anthology show and we can tell a different story every episode, it really opens up to being inclusive and getting every kind of story from every kind of perspective.”

Those stores – slated to begin airing at 10 p.m. Oct. 5 – unfold fifteen years into the future. The ensemble cast of actors include Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, David Costabile, Sonya Cassidy, Malin Akerman, Bill Skarsgård and Betsy Brandt. The cast is charged with telling stories that are dramatic, funny, dark and fanciful. Bridges has trouble trying to define the exact genre his series fits.

“There’s some darkness in it. Well, they’ve all got darkness in it but what I would say, it’s like putting a mix tape together. There’s this kind of theme running through it that’s the same in a way to our every story, but then you can inject different things,” Bridges says. “We wanted to try to move into different genres; have it set in the same world but kind of slip between different genres.

“You can have comedy, you can have drama. You can move into a thriller. So, the short answer to that is it’s got the mixtape feel to it. So, I think it’s all of those things, as long as the story is about relationships.”

It is also about finding a soulmate. That term has different means to different people but for the purpose of the anthology series, the definition is that a soulmate is the person that you will love more than anyone else. But that is not the only part of the equation.

Each episode will explore how true love factors into finding the perfect soulmate. Just because two people have fallen in love doesn’t mean they are soulmates. The test will just show who the best people for each other is at that moment.

And, that match can come with some regrets. Cassidy found with her episode that the moral is to be careful for what you wish.

“That feels like something that’s very strong throughout every episode of the show and that it’s something that we will learn from delving into the fantasy of something that is set in the future,” Cassidy says. “But also the idea of kind of ticking boxes and taking a test, and have an algorithm do something that maybe you should do yourself in terms of knowing yourself and finding someone to cherish rather than leaving it up to technology.

“It’s something I think is a nice challenging aspect of what is explored in the show in terms of, if you’re going to embark on it, you have to do so with no regret, because the stakes are pretty high in every episode with what you might find at the end of it.”

Neither Akerman nor Brandt would take the test for that reason. Akerman likes her approach to life that is to try to roll with the punches and find the silver linings in the situations. She doesn’t want to go to psychics or read too much into horoscopes because it can plant a little seed in her brain that maybe doesn’t necessarily need to be there.

Brandt would not take the test if it existed today but would wonder what would have happened if she had taken it.

“That would mess you up, the fact that it’s out there,” Brandt adds. “That it exists is already a conundrum before you even decide to take it or not. I can’t even imagine what it’s like to deal with that.”