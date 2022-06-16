BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lola Tung, star of the new Prime Video series “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” may not in the future recall the exact moment her looks began to change but she will always know 2022 provided a major turning point in her life. It is the summer that she turned famous.

It’s a memorable time for her because Tung’s first professional acting job is as the lead in the new streaming service series that launches June 17. She comes to the production after graduating from the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and while studying at Carnegie Mellon University in The School of Drama Acting and Music Theater.

Tung approaches her instant stardom in a very humble and controlled way.

“I think I am just taking it one day at a time and trying to enjoy it all and be present and in the moment with all of this,” Tung says. “I just feel really grateful to be on this journey. To get to do it and get to play this role and do it alongside such wonderful actors and creators like Jenny.”

The Jenny she is referring to is Jenny Han, the best-selling author who wrote the books on which “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has been based. This is the second book series Han has seen adapted for a television production as her To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was made into a Netflix series.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty”is a multigenerational drama that is built around a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children and the enduring power of strong female friendship. The coming-of-age story about first love and first heartbreak unfolds during one perfect summer.

Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Tung) is your average teenage girl who gets to spend the summer in Cousin’s Beach with her mother Laurel, (Jackie Chung), and older brother, Steven (Sean Kaufman). She reunites during the summer vacation with her childhood friend Conrad (Christopher Briney) and his brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

Because of the adaptation, the words that Han has written are coming out of the mouth of the young actress. The author explains that when she is writing, she hears her own voice when her characters speak, including often reading the work out loud to make sure it sounds right. Han has had no problem hearing others say those words now.

“These really are my words that are coming straight from me,” Han says. “That does feel pretty cool.”

What Han means is that When To All the Boys was made into a TV project, she was not involved in writing the scripts. That changed with “The Summer I Turned Pretty” as she did the adaptations along with being an executive producer.

Han’s deep involvement ended up being a major blessing for Tung as she approached taking on such a daunting task with her first big acting project. She found comfort in knowing that Han was available to answer any questions regarding the way Isabel should act or react to certain events.

‘She really helped me, not just with the character but she gives great life advice as well,” Tung says. “She has so much wisdom to share. Having her there while we were filming was so wonderful because it felt like we were just bringing her vision to life.”

Han brings a lot of elements to the project. It starts with her books having been published in more than 30 languages. As for her experiences in the world of television, along with Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, it has been announced that Netflix will launch the series “XO, Kitty,” a spinoff of the To All the Boys universe.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has Tung playing the central character but what transpires requires support from all of the cast especially the actors playing the other parts of the love triangle and Isabel’s brother.

Briney, Kaufman and Casalegno found it easy to work together because of the way the series was filmed. They arrived on location two weeks before the cameras started rolling. That gave them time to build the kinds of bonds that make this summer holiday romance work.

Briney says, “We spent every single day of those two weeks getting to know each other. And that was by choice. It’s not like they told us to. We spent every day going to the beach, going to the pool, driving around. We had Nerf gun wars.

“I think by the time we started shooting, it felt like we had known each other for years.”

Casalegno adds that it is obvious looking at each episode how the bond between the actors grew stronger and stronger.