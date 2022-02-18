Local screenwriter to premier his movie ‘Beyond the Mat’ at Maya Cinemas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Next week will be a big one for a local Arvin High School Graduate and screenwriter. His 12th screenplay is ready to premiere at Maya cinema starting Wednesday.

The wrestling movie “Beyond the Mat” was written by Eric Martinez will be shown at the Maya Cinemas Feb. 23 through Feb. 27.

“It’s an independent film, we didn’t work with any studios or bigger production companies. If we do well enough in Bakersfield, then we can, you know, take it to other cities that have those sort of similar types of communities are particularly wrestling community in sports, sports, enthusiastic communities,” Martinez said.

The first draft of the movie was written by Martinez over a decade ago, but it has all been worth it for the Kern County local.

“It’s been a while. The first draft I got done in like summer of 2005. I had actually started my first screenplay when I was at Cal State Bakersfield. I will not show that to anyone other than the select few who have ever actually read it,” Martinez said. “You know, you have to get out there. You have to promote it. You have to convince people that your script your work, your what you’re trying to do is worth backing.”

Martinez was able to secure an editor who had previously been in the mix with some big blockbuster sports movies.

“We had we were able to get Scott Conrad, who edited the original Rocky film. He’s got he’s had a prolific career as an editor. He’s an amazing editor. I got to I actually got to sit down with him a couple times in the editing room because, like, I want to talk to the writer.” Martinez said. “And we sat down and we were sitting side by side. It was just pretty amazing. It’s not every day you get to sit next to the man who won an Oscar for any Rocky, and he’s like, so I want to talk to you about our film. That’s pretty cool.”