Live-action version of ‘Mulan’ streaming on Disney+ and new Netflix series “Away” available today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In my search to find you programming to watch while you are safe at home, I have come upon a couple of offerings that feature two very strong female characters.

After long delays, the live-action version of the 1998 animated Disney film “Mulan” is finally being released. You don’t have to go to the theater to see it as it is being made available through the streaming service of Disney+.

Yifei Liu has been cast as Mulan in this tale that unfolds in ancient China. She defies both tradition and the law by disguising herself as a man in order to enlist herself in the Imperial Army in place of her ailing father.

The film from director Niki Caro is stunning to look at and there are some massive battles scenes. If this live-action film had been made before the animated version, it would be a solid offering.

Where I have problems with it is that as a live-action story, this “Mulan” is very different from the original. The music and cute characters have been stripped away and replaced by more mature moments include some intense fighting. It was also much easier in the animated version to believe Mulan could make people believe she is a man.

You will have to pay $29.99 to see the film. That’s not a bad deal if you have a least three people in your household. It isn’t strong enough to warrant that cost if you are watching it alone or as a couple.

The other project with a strong female lead is the new Netflix series “Away.” Hilary Swank plays Emma Green, a former pilot and American astronaut who faces the harsh reality that she must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind to be in charge of an international space crew on a three year-long mission to Mars.

The 10-part Netflix series “Away.” It will be available starting Sept. 4 on the streaming service.