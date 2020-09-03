Live-action version of ‘Mulan’ is visually stunning

The live-action version of “Mulan” will be available through Disney+ starting Sept. 4. (Photo courtesy of Disney).

(KGET) — The live-action version of the 1998 animated Disney film “Mulan” is finally being released but you don’t have to go to the theater to see it. The film is being made available through the streaming service of Disney+ starting Sept. 4.

Yifei Liu has been cast as Mulan in this tale – just like the original animated version – that unfolds in ancient China. She defies both tradition and the law by disguising herself as a man in order to enlist herself in the Imperial Army in place of her ailing father.

It is a plus that the movie is finally being released but it does lose some of its visual punch not being on a big screen. The film from director Niki Caro is stunning to look at and there are some massive battles scenes that give the movie a PG-13 rating. They would have played bigger and better in a theater. That’s a big deal because the visuals carry this production.

This “Mulan” is very different from the original. Previous live-action adaptations – as in the case of “Beauty and the Beast” or “Lion King” – stayed loyally close to the originals. That was not the case with “Mulan” as the music and cute characters have been stripped away and replaced by more mature moments including some intense fighting.

Liu brings the strength to the character that is needed for the film to work. It was also much easier in the animated version to believe Mulan could make people believe she is a man.

If this live-action film had been made before – or instead of – the animated version, it would be a solid offering. Comparisons between the two movies tend to take away from the current version. There are just too many small glitches in the new “Mulan” to make it as satisfying as the original.

The film costs $29.99 to view for those who subscribe to Disney+. That’s not a good deal if you are watching alone or as a couple but groups of three or more will get their money’s worth. If you are willing to wait until December, the streaming service will make it available at no extra cost.

Grade 2 ½ stars.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Sept. 1:

“Children of the Sea”: Animated tale of a young girl drawn into a mystery involving sea life around the world.

“Easy Yoga for Everything with Peggy Cappy”: Veteran teacher shows how yoga can be used to cope with pain.

Seachange: Paradise Reclaimed”: Lawyer Laura Gibson returns to the small coastal town of Pearl Bay for the first time in 20 years but the charming community has changed since she left it.

“Blood Quantum”: The indigenous people in an isolated reserve are immune to the zombie plague that has taken over the nation but that doesn’t mean their lives aren’t at risk.

“Beetlejuice”: The dark 1988 Tim Burton comedy is being re-released in 4K.

“Young Sheldon: The Complete Third Season”: The early adventures of Dr. Sheldon Cooper continue to unfold in this CBS comedy.

“Prehistoric Road Trip”: Emily Graslie goes on a journey to explore Earth’s history.

“New Amsterdam: Season Two”: Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) continues to look for sanity in the hectic world of the hospital he’s running.

Available through digital platforms:

“Nail in the Coffin: The Fall & Rise of Vampiro”: Semi-retired professional wrestler Ian Hodgkinson reveals the harsh realities of his profession. It can be seen through Video on Demand.