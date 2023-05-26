The real question isn’t whether the live-action version of the classic animated Disney film, “The Little Mermaid,” is worth seeing or not. It is why – other than greed – was it made.

This is the latest in the endless string of productions where Disney Studios has strutted and fretted live actors across the stage to semi-recreate the company’s animated films. It follows the likes of “The Lion King,” “Cinderella,” “Dumbo,” “Aladdin” and “101 Dalmatians.”

None of the live versions have been able to match the quality of the animated tales and “The Little Mermaid” is no exception. It’s not bad simply because it is heavily based on a story that worked before. The script by David Magee (“Mary Poppins Returns”) has been tweaked to make Ariel (Halle Bailey) less of a damsel in distress and to include a few more musical numbers. None of these changes do much good in terms of improving on the original.

The fish tale has the youngest of King Triton’s (Javier Bandem) seven daughters, Ariel (Halle Bailey), longing to be part of the world above the water. She’s always been curious about the gadgets she has found but the appeal goes much deeper while visiting the surface when she falls for Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).

The only way Ariel can follow her heart is to make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy). Despite having to give up her Siren’s voice and tail, Aerial is too smitten not to go for the deal if it gives her a chance to experience life on land. She’s got three days to get Eric to kiss her or Aerial’s father’s crown will be in jeopardy.

The announcement Bailey would take on the title role was met with mixed reaction. The whole idea of complaining about the ethnicity of the character is ridiculous unless someone can provide proof as to the actual look of a mermaid.

Bailey should be judged on the talents she brings to the role. Her singing voice is acceptable, but no one will ever match the angelic quality of Jodi Benson’s voice work in the animated movie. Bailey’s rendition of “Part of Your World” is strong but never delivers the soul-grabbing passion Benson provided.

As for Bailey’s acting skills, she was given a tough task. A large part of the film has her silent once Aerial has given up her voice. The actress does not have the skills to pull off the wide range of emotions needed to be played with only facial expressions.

The musical numbers are hit and miss. All of the hits can be credited to Alan Menken and Howard Ashman who won two Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Song for “Under the Sea.” Their soundtrack is one of the best ever produced for a Disney production.

It should be noted that Daveed Diggs does a good job taking over the voice of Sebastian that was originally supplied by Samuel E. Wright. This is a win for the film as Sebastian has two of the biggest numbers in the film with “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl.”

In an effort to upgrade the film, Lin-Manuel Miranda worked with Menken to create the additional tunes “Wild Uncharted Waters,” “For the First Time” and “The Scuttlebutt.” That last number is a rap performed by Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle and has all the trappings of a Miranda tune. It is far from his best and gets no help from Awkwafina’s painful delivery.

The errors could have been overlooked if director Rob Marshall had been less passive with the presentation of the film. The man behind such films as “Into the Woods” and “Chicago” either falls back to the original look of the animated film (especially noticeable in the “Under the Sea” number) or fails to create energy where needed in big action scenes.

Marshall’s work is like the entire production in that it takes no chances. The casting, new songs and overall look aren’t strong enough to promote or weak enough to disparage. It accomplishes the task of finding the perfect C level.

Movie review

The Little Mermaid

Grade: C

Cast: Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bandem, Daveed Diggs, Jonah Hauer-King, Jacob Tremblay.

Director: Rob Marshall

Rated: PG for peril, scary images

Running time: 135 minutes.