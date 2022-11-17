A “Little House on the Prairie” has found a new home at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Nine cast members from the ‘70s family drama, “Little House on the Prairie” are scheduled to be among the special guests for the Bakersfield Comic Con presented by Moonball Comics. They will be meeting fans, signing autographs and answering questions during the two-day event scheduled for Nov. 19 and 20.

“Little House on the Prairie,” a family drama that was broadcast on NBC from 1974-1983, continues to have a loyal following. Local fans will be able to meet the cast members scheduled to be at the local event including Dean Butler, Pamela Roylance, Hersha Parady, Patrick Labyorteaux, Wendi Lou Turnbaugh, Lindsay Greenbush, Sidney Greenbush, Alison Arngrim and Charlotte Stewart.

The run for Stewart on “Little House” lasted from 1974-1978. She was told from the beginning that her character of Eva Beadle would only be on the show for four seasons because of the way the story was headed. Her time was limited but her connection to the series never ended as Stewart loves to attend conventions to get to meet fans that often include multiple generations from the same family.

“I used to go on a lot more conventions but with COVID, so many of our events got canceled,” Stewart says.

Conventions are a way for fans to get to meet those involved with a program or film that they admire. It is also a way for cast members to see each other as they have scattered across the country since “Little House on the Prairie” ended almost 40 years ago. Many of the former cast members are no longer working in show business.

It may end up being Stewart who shows all of the cast members the city. She is very familiar with Bakersfield because when she was younger, Stewart was a competitive roller skater and visited the local rink many times.

Some of those she competed against may show up to reconnect with Stewart.

“I am 81 and I know there are people my age who started watching ‘Little House on the Prairie” years ago. And then their kids watch it. And their kids watched it,” Stewart says.

“Little House,” the series based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s best-selling series of Little House books, remains a major acting credit for Stewart but the Yuba City native has a long and diverse resume. Not only did she work with Elvis Presley on “Speedway” but she was one of the stars of the cult classic “Eraserhead” from David Lynch (who would later cast Stewart in his “Twin Peaks”).

She promises to answer any and all questions regarding “Little House on the Prairie” or other parts of her career. After so many years of attending conventions, there are few questions she hasn’t already heard.

The long list of celebrities scheduled to attend the local convention include John Noble. The Australian actor is best known for playing Denethor in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and Dr. Walter Bishop on the Fox series “Fringe.” Also slated to attend are Sam J. Jones, the star of “Flash Gordon” and “Ted” plus Gigi Edgley who is best known for the five seasons she starred on “Farscape.”

Artists schedule to attend include: Liam Sharp, Wonder Woman: Rebirth – The Lies and The Truth; Eric Shanower, who adapted six of L. Frank Baum’s Oz books into graphic novels; Dan Brereton, X-men and Justice League; Dan Parsons, “Star Wars Legacy”; Chuck Patton, The Brave and the Bold; Steven E Gordon, the animated “Lord of the Rings”; and Bakersfield-based Scott “Fuzzy” Joseph, “The Warren Hope.”

The convention runs from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nov. 20. It will be held in Buildings 2 and 3 at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 South P St.

Admission is $10 for Saturday or Sunday (or $16 for two days) for those 13 years old and older. Those 12 and under enter free. Tickets are available at the front gate.

There is a $5 parking fee at the lot across from the facility.

The Bakersfield Comic Con will also be the site for Bakersfield’s Fantasy Fair for no additional charge. This is the second year the team behind the convention has added the event to the show. It will feature costumes, medieval fighting and Fantasy Faire food.