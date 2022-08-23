BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Danny DeVito has spent a large part of his acting career playing devilish characters. The new FXX series “Little Demon” gives him the chance to actually play Satan. To be perfectly honest, he’s only speaking for him as DeVito provides the voice for Satan in the animated series slated to launch at 10 p.m. Aug. 25 on the cable channel.

The chance to speak for Satan has been a wonderful experience for DeVito.

“I always felt like that side of me, that color that I play on the color wheel of emotion and mischievousness was always there, and now I have purpose,” DeVito says. “I have a quest as the devil. And I also have a wonderful gift that I met a beautiful woman and I have a gorgeous Antichrist daughter, who I really love and I really want to be with.

“So it allows me to play all of the devilish things that I’ve always done in my career. But it also gives me a family to care about.”

“Little Demon” picks up this very weird family story 13 years after the start of the relationship between Satan and Laura (Aubrey Plaza). She is trying to live an ordinary life in Delaware with her daughter, Chrissy (Lucy DeVito), but they are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces including Satan who wants custody of his daughter’s soul.

The family theme DeVito talks about goes beyond the structure of the new series. Along with his daughter, Lucy, working as a voice talent, Danny DeVito’s son, Jake, is an executive producer.

Lucy admits there were times when she was growing up that she showed a demonic side. Her father saw her actions as nothing more than the normal process of being a teenager. Either way, those days have helped father and daughter play their similar roles in the animated offering.

Danny DeVito adds, “I think that the idea of our show really hits on the family issue that you go through during those teenage years, especially with all the different problems that you have. And Laura’s trying to keep her daughter protected from the man she fell madly in love with for one night.

“And so she’s had this incredible journey with Chrissy. I don’t blame them for trying to hide from me, because sometimes I can act like a real demon.”

Both Lucy and Jake stress that despite the fact their father has often played devilish characters, he has been the complete opposite for them all their lives. They both recall how progressive their dad and mother (Rhea Perlman) were when it came to allowing them to see certain movies at a young age. They were always surrounded by some of the most talented people in show business. Those elements contributed to their career choices.

The DeVito children were told by their parents that it was acceptable for them to act like kids and explore. But, if they were going to try something new, they should do it at home where they would be surrounded by family members who could watch over them.

Jake says, “He never got mad. Our family, we always stayed really close, and we had, always, a very tight, warm relationship. There was not a lot of blowing and screaming.”

“Little Demon” has been a joy for the members of the DeVito family because they not only got to work together, but they could continue to work during the pandemic because the recordings were either done on their own in a studio or via Zoom.

Danny DeVito has plenty of voice work in his past ranging from the feature film “Hercules” to “The Simpsons.” Lucy has not had as much experience but fell in love with the process as soon as she started recording.

Lucy says, “Working in animation, you’re in a booth and you don’t have to worry about what you look like and you can just show up in your sweatpants and try so many things.

“What was so cool about it was that we would try each line, like, multiple ways: faster, slower, with different intentions. I think that when you’re crafting the radio play, they’re able to, like, pull from all these different options and you’re not beholden to one take. In that sense, it’s pretty freeing.”

The voice talent cast of “Little Demon” also includes: Eugene Cordero recurring as Chrissy’s best friend Bennigan; Lennon Parham recurring as Laura’s neighbor Darlene; and Michael Shannon recurring as the Unshaven Man. Voice guest stars in the first season include Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, Patrick Wilson, Dave Bautista, Lamorne Morris and Sam Richardson.

“Little Demon” launches on FXX with back-to-back episodes that will be available the next day on the streaming service Hulu.