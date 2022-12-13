Benjamin Franklin Cage – as played by Nicolas Cage – sorted through dusty mysterious historical clues to discover lost treasures in 2004’s “National Treasure” and 2007’s “National Treasure: The Book of Secrets.” It’s now Jess Valenzuela – as played by Lisette Olivera – who is digging through the past in the new Disney+ offering “National Treasure: Edge of History.”

The series that was inspired by the two feature films debuts with a pair of episodes being made available on the streaming service starting Dec. 14. Look for new episodes weekly.

Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when a stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father. She must outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer to find history’s greatest lost treasure and uncover the truth about her family’s past that will clear her father’s name.

Olivera comes to the streaming series with a background in singing, dancing and acting with film credits that include “We Need to Do Something” and “Waltz of Angels.” She is not only happy about starring in the new streaming service series but also is excited that she is getting to play such a strong role model.

“Jess is a smart, determined young lady who has the desire to work for the FBI but that dream seems a bit impossible because she is a recipient of the DACA program,” Olivera says. “But, she is very courageous, stubborn and big-hearted. I think that helps her a lot.”

The character will need as much help as she can get because Valenzuela is facing a very formidable foe. Catherine Zeta-Jones has taken on the role of ruthless chief antagonist Billie Pearce. She is a black market dealer in antiquities who is determined to find one particular relic no matter the cost.

Olivera’s character gets help dealing with Pearce from a group of young friends when it comes to her historical quests. They include Tasha (Zuri Reed), Oren (Antonio Cipriano), Ethan (Jordan Rodrigues) and Liam (Jake Austin Walker).

Reed – whose previous acting roles include “The Get Down” – was very familiar with the “National Treasure” movies before being cast in the series because they filmed in her hometown of Philadelphia. Plus, she recalls how all of her school field trips were to see the historical items – such as the Liberty Bell – feature so prominently in the films.

Although the series was merely inspired by the Cage movies, Olivera felt it was necessary to go back and watch the films during the audition process. It wasn’t Cage who gave her the insight into how to play the role but the biggest inspiration she got was a line spoken by Diane Kruger as Abigail Chase.

“She says ‘I am American, I just wasn’t born here.’ That’s an iconic line for me because it is someone Jess can take after in the sense of how she operates and how Abigail was a strong leading lady,” Olivera says.

There is one big difference between Olivera and the character she is playing. She was more of a fan of math and science classes than history when she was in school. She sees the irony in the fact that now she is playing a character who is a walking history book.

Her history skills may not equal those of her character but Olivera is certain she is on an equal footing with her when it comes to sleuthing. She laughs and says when it comes to tracking down a certain piece of clothing, no clue is too small to stop her. She points to a pair of Masonic earrings she tracked down while filming the series in Louisiana as an example.

Reed is certain her detective skills are just as sharp as those of Olivera. She brags that all she needs are a few small clues and she is certain she can track down anything through social media.

Love it or not, Olivera realizes how the history element in the series will mean that “National Treasure: Edge of History” will end up being both entertaining and educational.

“That is what ‘National Treasure’ does best,” Olivera says. “We take something that is concrete in history and give a little conspiracy twist to it. That is what makes it so fun and exciting and interesting.

“In this instance, we introduce a Pan-American treasure and incorporate the indigenous history which is very, very fascinating and I think people are really going to like it.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Reed agrees with Olivera in terms of the educational value of the series. She calls the movies and the films “the best history lesson ever.” That’s because the show is fun and exciting while at the same time dealing with real bits and pieces of history.